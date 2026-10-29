How UCLA’s First Year Under Bob Chesney Is Defying Expectations

If Curt Cignetti hadn’t put together the ultimate program turnaround the last two seasons, what Bob Chesney is doing at UCLA may not be flying under the radar as much as it seems.

The James Madison to Big Ten coaching pipeline is looking solid, as Chesney has done an incredible job with UCLA this season, as he did with James Madison last year, making the College Football Playoff as the lone Group of 6 bid.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde detailed the best and the worst of college football’s first-year head coaches, and UCLA’s Bob Chesney received a “feasting” grade from the senior writer. I would give Pat more applause for his correct analysis of Chesney, but it seems as if that may have been the easiest grade to give of the bunch.

UCLA’s 3-9 2025 Season

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl.at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA was dead in the water at 3-9 last season and the laughing stock of the Big Ten. They fired their head coach after a 0-3 start, and if the Bruins hadn’t been able to grab some mid-season momentum following the upset of ranked Penn State that propelled them to three straight wins, their record could have been even worse.

Enter Bob Chesney, and now the Bruins are a perfect 7-0 with a legitimate shot at a conference championship appearance and a College Football Playoff seat. The remainder of UCLA’s season doesn’t have many of the Big Ten’s best, and there is a very real chance we could see a perfect regular season for the Bruins under Chesney in year one.

Few coaches have been able to completely turn around a program in college football, and while it’s too early to claim that’s what Chesney has done, just about every indication has been positive .

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney exits the field after the win against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Record, It Has Not Been Easy

UCLA’s season has not been without roadblocks either. Sure, their schedule hasn’t panned out to be the toughest in comparison to others in the Big Ten, but you have to give Chesney a ton of credit for bringing the Bruins to where they are.

Injuries have brought concern to Westwood this season, especially after losing the starting quarterback, as UCLA did. However, Chesney and the Bruins have been able to continue playing at a high level, with just about every player on this roster stepping up. If Chesney can continue to rally the Bruins, a special season may be in store for UCLA.