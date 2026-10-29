Why UCLA Could Soon Find Fireworks With Ty Dieffenbach

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava will not return to game action this year. The leading signal-caller suffered a left knee injury on Oct. 10 at Oregon. For the rest of 2026, Ty Dieffenbach will be steering UCLA on its hopeful voyage towards the College Football Playoff. It hasn't all been smooth sailing for the Bruins.

Since Iamaleava went down against the Ducks, this offense has not been as dominant as it was with its original starting quarterback. With Iamaleava healthy, UCLA scored 28-plus in every game. In October, the Bruins have scored 28 points just once.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins celebrate after beating the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is important to note that before the Ducks game, UCLA played the likes of Cal, San Diego State, Purdue, and Maryland. An offensive frenzy is not all that surprising. After the Oregon game, the Bruins faced No. 25 Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Dieffenbach will continue to get more comfortable — this is his first season as a Power Four starter. The 6-foot-6 senior might be due for some breakout outings.

The rest of UCLA's schedule features a few pedestrian defenses — Minnesota (No. 10 scoring defense in the Big Ten), Illinois (No. 14), Michigan (No. 7) and USC (No. 13). With a healthy and well-rested Wayne Knight, Dieffenbach should be comfortable operating this offense.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches a replay during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight (and other powerful runners) are crucial to easing Dieffenbach's workload — plus taking control of any given Saturday. Through seven games, the Bruins have the fourth-best scoring offense in the Big Ten.

Dieffenbach has only averaged 168.3 passing yards per game (roughly 30 fewer than Iamaleava). Their completion percentages are nearly the same (61.4 for Dieffenbach and 62.1 for Iamaleava), but the bigger difference between the two is that Coach Bob Chesney has changed the level of difficulty for his signal-caller.

Dieffenbach has attempted more passes per game than Iamaleava, but the average depth of target is shorter and red zone offense has featured more runs — leading to more rushing touchdowns and possibly vulturing some touchdown opportunities for Dieffenbach.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach hands off to running back Wayne Knight (3) against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney will eventually need a superhuman performance from Dieffenbach. If the Bruins win out, they will have a date with one of the national heavyweights, Ohio State or Indiana, in the Big Ten Championship Game. That contest will be pivotal to UCLA's seeding should it reach the College Football Playoff.

If Bruins fans knew they would lose Iamaleava early in the season, though, they would be shocked to be treading water. Then again, they would probably be even more surprised to be 7-0 and also ranked top-10 nationally.