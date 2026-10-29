3 Storylines I’m Watching Most in UCLA's Game vs. Nevada

UCLA’s pursuit of a perfect season will continue this weekend at the Rose Bowl, as the Bruins take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at home. This may not be the most formidable game on the schedule, but it certainly invites a ton of storylines for the fans watching.

Does UCLA Keep Their Foot on the Gas?

Nevada presents a different kind of challenge than what UCLA has seen on their schedule so far this season. The Wolf Pack are coming off a road win at San Jose State to improve their record to 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. They currently sit at sixth place in the Mountain West and will head to the Rose Bowl in hopes of pulling off arguably the biggest upset of the college football season.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game that realistically should be won by multiple scores in UCLA’s favor, the Bruins will have to prove they aren’t slowing down for anyone . UCLA can’t afford to slip up and give the committee reason to bring UCLA down in the AP Poll, and must continue to put together impressive performances before the official CFP rankings.

The first rankings will be released on Nov. 3, so UCLA will need to keep its foot on the gas against Nevada to prove it deserves a high seed.

Can Nevada’s Secondary Slow Down Dieffenbach?

One aspect of Nevada’s team that Chesney and Co. will have to watch out for is a pesky secondary. It’s a unit that has generated some discomfort in the passing game for Nevada’s previous opponents, and you wouldn’t want to see Dieffenbach give Nevada a chance at an upset.

Nevada currently ranks sixth in the country in passing yards allowed per game (153.9) and presents Dieffenbach and the Bruins with a true test that could be interesting.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) carries the ball during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can UCLA’s Run Game Win if Wayne Knight Is Out?

Wayne Knight was injured in the Michigan State contest a week ago, and no disrespect to Nevada, but this would be the time to rest him. The Bruins have some crucial conference matchups on the horizon, and they’ll want their star running back dressed for the occasion.

Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas are talented enough to handle business on their own. Woods ran for over 100 yards a week ago and was the leading rusher for the Bruins against the Spartans. It will be interesting to see how this ground game looks if Knight is indeed sidelined.