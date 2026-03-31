3 More Transfer Targets UCLA Must Land This Offseason
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With the transfer portal continuing to grow, it is time to identify three players who would be great fits for UCLA.
We have gone over a few transfers in the past while evaluating how they would fit into UCLA. However, with how volatile the portal is, it is a good opportunity to revisit the topic and evaluate new talent entering. UCLA is in a make-or-break position this offseason, meaning the Bruins need to land at least one of these players.
Andrew McKeever | C
We have talked about how UCLA has needed a big-time center for a while. Who better than 7-foot-3 Andrew McKeever, who grew up just five hours away from Westwood in Livermore, California? Last season with Saint Mary’s, he averaged 8.2 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.
UCLA is going to need an anchor in the paint next season. This is not a knock on Xavier Booker in the slightest. As we know, Booker will continue developing offensively, but it is clear that UCLA needs a true big man to help compensate for some defensive shortcomings. This is where McKeever would fit in perfectly.
Devin Royal | F
One of the bigger transfers to hit the portal has been Devin Royal. The 6-foot-6 power forward averaged 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds last season with Ohio State while shooting 47.6% from the field. UCLA will need a strong forward following Tyler Bilodeau’s departure, and Royal fits that mold.
Royal is almost a perfect fit for UCLA. Although he does not possess the shooting ability that Bilodeau had, he definitely brings rebounding and scoring ability that UCLA needs. With another season of development, Royal could become one of the top forwards in the Big Ten next season.
Dedan Thomas Jr. | G
Dedan Thomas Jr. is ranked as the No. 5 overall transfer in this year’s portal class. Last season for LSU, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field. Thomas Jr. would be a perfect fit to help fill Donovan Dent’s shoes.
Trent Perry is the early favorite to be UCLA’s starting guard next season. However, it is unclear how impactful he will be without another guard who can produce at a similar level. Thomas Jr. would fill that role perfectly and help UCLA push the needle next season.
While UCLA most likely will not land all three of these players, securing at least one would be a big step forward. UCLA still offers an ideal situation for academics, culture, and location, making it easier to recruit some of these players than many people think.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.