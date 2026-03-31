3 More Transfer Targets UCLA Must Land This Offseason

With the transfer portal continuing to grow, it is time to identify three players who would be great fits for UCLA.

We have gone over a few transfers in the past while evaluating how they would fit into UCLA. However, with how volatile the portal is, it is a good opportunity to revisit the topic and evaluate new talent entering. UCLA is in a make-or-break position this offseason, meaning the Bruins need to land at least one of these players.

Andrew McKeever | C

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels center Andrew McKeever (45) passes the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos center Bukky Oboye (12) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

We have talked about how UCLA has needed a big-time center for a while. Who better than 7-foot-3 Andrew McKeever, who grew up just five hours away from Westwood in Livermore, California? Last season with Saint Mary’s, he averaged 8.2 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.

UCLA is going to need an anchor in the paint next season. This is not a knock on Xavier Booker in the slightest. As we know, Booker will continue developing offensively, but it is clear that UCLA needs a true big man to help compensate for some defensive shortcomings. This is where McKeever would fit in perfectly.

Devin Royal | F

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) shoots against Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

One of the bigger transfers to hit the portal has been Devin Royal. The 6-foot-6 power forward averaged 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds last season with Ohio State while shooting 47.6% from the field. UCLA will need a strong forward following Tyler Bilodeau’s departure, and Royal fits that mold.

Royal is almost a perfect fit for UCLA. Although he does not possess the shooting ability that Bilodeau had, he definitely brings rebounding and scoring ability that UCLA needs. With another season of development, Royal could become one of the top forwards in the Big Ten next season.

Dedan Thomas Jr. | G

Jan 20, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives to the basket past Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Dedan Thomas Jr. is ranked as the No. 5 overall transfer in this year’s portal class. Last season for LSU, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field. Thomas Jr. would be a perfect fit to help fill Donovan Dent’s shoes.

Trent Perry is the early favorite to be UCLA’s starting guard next season. However, it is unclear how impactful he will be without another guard who can produce at a similar level. Thomas Jr. would fill that role perfectly and help UCLA push the needle next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While UCLA most likely will not land all three of these players, securing at least one would be a big step forward. UCLA still offers an ideal situation for academics, culture, and location, making it easier to recruit some of these players than many people think.