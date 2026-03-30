The Key Players UCLA Must Retain for 2026-27

With the transfer portal quickly filling up, it is time to take a look at three Bruins who could potentially enter as well and what this means for UCLA’s future.

In today’s episode, we will take a look at three players who have a chance of entering the transfer portal . So far, only Eric Freeny has explicitly stated that he will be on the team next season. As for the three on this list, their futures remain up in the air.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Xavier Booker | F

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker finished last season strong. Prior to postseason play, Booker was often scrutinized for poor defensive play and effort. However, he built momentum following his four-block game against UCF in the first round of the tournament.

With him taking a step defensively and his offensive numbers being impressive for his position, losing Booker would hurt UCLA significantly. However, if Booker decides to stay with UCLA next season, the Bruins will have to make moves in the frontcourt this offseason to fully complement his playstyle.

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. is the early favorite to be UCLA’s leading scorer in 2026-27. His ability to score without his teammates' help makes him irreplaceable. Not only would losing Dailey Jr. hurt UCLA’s offensive production, but it could also deter other transfers from joining if UCLA’s core begins to show major holes.

Without Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, UCLA needs someone who is familiar with Mick Cronin’s system. With Dailey Jr. already a seasoned veteran who could be a top-10 forward next season, losing him would be extremely difficult to overcome. UCLA cannot afford to lose Dailey Jr.

Trent Perry | G

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Trent Perry will, without a doubt, be the heartbeat of UCLA next season. His ability to be a versatile scorer, along with his instincts as a floor general, already make him a player UCLA should build around.

Other teams are well aware of Perry’s skill, meaning he should have no trouble finding another program if he were to leave. If Perry or Dailey Jr. were to leave, UCLA’s roster would suddenly look very weak. With Cronin already facing scrutiny, losing a key player like Perry would make it even harder for the Bruins to attract transfers.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Overall, each of these players represents the post-Dent, post-Bilodeau era of UCLA basketball. If one of them decides to leave via the transfer portal, it could have lasting ramifications for years to come.

While that might sound harsh at first glance, consider the alternative.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If UCLA loses a large portion of its core, the Bruins could struggle for the next two seasons. Because of that, UCLA might miss out on serious future talent, leaving the program stuck in college basketball purgatory if things are not handled correctly.