UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau Receives Hopeful NBA Invite

UCLA's best player from last season now has an opportunity to showcase his skill set for the impending NBA Draft.

Tyler Bilodeau was UCLA’s lifeline last season. There is no other way around it. Not only was he UCLA’s leading scorer, but he was also UCLA’s leading rebounder for most of the season until he was injured during the postseason. Now, he has an opportunity to showcase his skills at the next level.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) runs back on defense after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau was the only UCLA player invited to attend the NBA Combine. The only other player who arguably got snubbed was Donovan Dent , UCLA’s point guard, who finished fourth in the nation in assists last season. It is definitely questionable why Dent was left off the list.

The Case for Bilodeau Being Drafted

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the 1st half against Illinois at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Last season at UCLA, Bilodeau averaged 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 51.8% from the field. What was really impressive about Bilodeau’s game was his three-point shooting, where he shot 46.4% from beyond the arc, a number that improved every single year during his college career.

Even though last season was not the best for UCLA, as the Bruins failed to meet the preseason expectations, Bilodeau was the constant that kept UCLA relevant. Not only was he flexible position-wise, but he was also by far one of UCLA’s most clutch players. Think back to his game-winner against Purdue last season.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after a three-point basket the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest question surrounding Bilodeau's decision to enter the NBA Draft is how his skill set will translate to the next level. Considering all factors, he could become a very good player, but it will likely take some time for him to develop. He has the potential to become a starter within two to three years.

The biggest indicator of why Bilodeau could succeed at the next level is what UCLA went through without him last season . The Bruins’ offense became very stagnant throughout the Big Ten Tournament and during the NCAA Tournament. Because of that impact, there is little doubt that Bilodeau can provide value at the next level.

Post-College Concerns

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The only real concern surrounding Bilodeau that could hurt his draft stock is his inconsistency throughout games. Time and time again, we saw Bilodeau have explosive first halves, scoring double-digit points, only for his production to slow significantly in the second half.

Because of this, some NBA teams may hesitate to take a gamble on him right away. But if Bilodeau is given time to develop, there is little doubt he can improve, as he consistently elevated his game every single year throughout college. That is exactly the type of progression NBA teams look for.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA’s best player from last season absolutely has the potential to get drafted. The void he left behind will be severely missed and only further proves how impactful Bilodeau truly was for UCLA. His getting drafted would also have major implications for the future perception of UCLA’s program.