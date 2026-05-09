Why UCLA's Returners Are Key to Next Season's Success

When looking at UCLA’s roster, it is clear there are certain imbalances that can only be addressed by exceptional performances from its returning players.

The Bruins retained six players from their 2025-26 roster. The three projected starters include Trent Perry , Eric Dailey Jr., and Xavier Booker. Each player will play a major role in ensuring UCLA has a smooth transition from season to season.

UCLA's Transfer Class Is Incomplete

Jan 6, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) reacts after a play against the St. John's Red Storm during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Looking at the losses UCLA suffered last season, it is clear there is still a massive issue on the current roster: offense. Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau took more than 30 points per game with them this offseason. That is a massive void to fill.

When looking at UCLA’s transfer portal class, it is clear the Bruins have not fully addressed the offensive production lost this offseason. The most notable transfers include Jaylen Petty and Filip Jovic, two players who could slide naturally into Dent’s and Bilodeau’s roles.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The only downside is that neither player has truly proven they are capable of filling a role that large. Because of that, UCLA’s offense could struggle early on and may have to lean heavily on its returning core to solve those issues. That is much easier said than done.

Why This Is the Case

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If one thing is certain, it is that Mick Cronin’s system can be difficult to adjust to. Just look at Booker and Dent last season. Both players had stretches in which they struggled to adapt, and as a result, their impact came under heavy scrutiny midway through the season. Without their late-season surge, things could have looked very different.

With that in mind, UCLA’s returning core will likely be forced to carry the load until the rest of the roster catches up to speed. That places a heavy burden on Perry and Dailey Jr. specifically, as both players are expected to become focal points of UCLA’s offense next season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If they are unable to significantly improve upon the production they established last season, there is little doubt UCLA could be in serious trouble. Not only would the Bruins be on pace for one of their worst offensive seasons under Cronin, but it would also raise questions about whether this transfer class truly addressed the team’s biggest needs.

The bottom line is that UCLA did build a solid roster, but there were still some major oversights that placed too much pressure on the returning core. Because of that, UCLA looks extremely fragile right now, as much of the team’s success depends on just how much its returning players improve.