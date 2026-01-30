3 Overreactions Following UCLA's Win at Oregon

Overall, UCLA would play a very soild game against Oregon, prompting some serious overreactions.

The Bruins would waltz past a very injured Oregon team in a very convincing fashion. While those injuries played a huge role in this thrashing, this same Oregon team was able to have Michigan State and Michigan on the ropes just recently.

UCLA Could Reach the Sweet-Sixteen

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Again this is purely an overreaction, not something that is reality. However, it is still not that far off. UCLA's offense played very mediocre in this one, shooting just 39.7% from the field. The Bruins were a few shots away from really putting and exclamation mark on and already convincing win.

Mentioned earlier this Oregon team had No. 10 Michigan State, and No. 3 Michigan on the ropes just recently. While the Ducks had Takai Simpkins in both of those outing. Oregon was still missing guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle.

Oregon forward Dezdrick Lindsay, right, and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau dive after the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Jan. 28, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Simpkins is a huge piece for the Ducks, he was not the primary driver in keeping those games close. Even though Oregon is not at full strength, the also injured Bruins were able to win by a large-margin while not shooting their best game. That is Sweet-Sixteen material.

Trent Perry's Time is Up

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) chases down a loose ball in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry has done well for the Bruin since Skyy Clark went down with injury. However, we are really starting to see that fatigue take a toll on Perry. It has now been seven-games where Perry has been forced to play 35-plus minutes per game.

By no means is this a slight at Perry, but it has become clear that UCLA needs Clark to come back to give not just Perry rest, but Donovan Dent rest as well. Perry was unable to score first half points in this one. Which is a hard reminder that Perry is not a consistent starter...yet.

Xavier Booker Was Never the Problem

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid (4) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker was not playing good minutes for the Bruins a few weeks ago. But since he has been a full-time starter again he has not looked back. His defensive impact could not be ignored in this one. As the Ducks only means of scoring came from chucking threes.

When they would score in the paint it was either when Booker was not playing, or from the free throw line. His lack of minutes told everyone that Cronin felt Booker was an issue, and something needed to change. But now that we have seen what Booker is capable of, it is clear he was not the issue.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

