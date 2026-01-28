UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast Provides Sneak Peek of Oregon

UCLA is set to face off against Oregon for second time this season, however this is a much different matchup.

In today's episode, we will break down UCLA vs. Oregon, what needs to go right for UCLA, and a handful of players who need to make a significant impact for this to happen. We will also understand why this matchup will not be the same as it was earlier in the season.

Numbers You Need to Know

Entering this matchup the Bruins are averaging 77.4, which ranks them No. 169 in the country, not good but not bad either, as this figure is among the best of a Mick Cronin coached team. The Bruins are also shooting a sound 48% from the field as well this season.

UCLA defense has been one of the more troubling issues this season, still they are ranked No. 65, not bad. This figure has finally dipped under 70 points after back-to-back games allowing under 70 points. A big reason for the defensie struggles has been their 329th ranked rebounding with 31.9 per game.

Across the coast Oregon is averaging 73.1 points per game, which ranks them 296th. Their offensive struggles can be pinned on its round 43% shooting from the field. Without Nate Bittle in this one, UCLA should be able to out-score the Ducks with ease.

Defensively, the Ducks have struggled, giving up on average 74.2 points per game, which, to their credit, they have gone up against some of the best. Playing against Washington, No. 10 Michigan St, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 7 Nebraska in their last four games.

Keys to a UCLA Win

For starters, the Bruins need to figure out their offensive consistency issues that were showcased in the second half of the Northwestern game. In that game, the Bruins were outscored, 33-30, and nearly lost the game outright when Northwestern cut the lead to six with less than five minutes left.

If the Bruins can have a solid first half and carry that momentum into the second half flawlessly, UCLA should be able to win by a pretty good margin. However, this is much easier said than done. For this to happen ,UCLA's bench players need to provide impactful minutes to give a tired starting lineup rest.

Trent Perry and Donovan Dent have had to play 30-plus minutes in the last few games since Skyy Clark has been out with an injury. If players like Eric Freeny and Jamar Brown are able play impactful minutes, it will give UCLA more juice to play with in the second half, which will be needed.

The bottom line for UCLA is that this game needs to be played cleanly. If they are able to win by a 10-15 point margin, they should be able to ride this momentum in their next few matchups .

The bottom line for UCLA is that this game needs to be played cleanly. If they are able to win by a 10-15 point margin, they should be able to ride this momentum in their next few matchups .