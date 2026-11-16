3 LBSU Players To Know Before UCLA Hosts Beach

The UCLA Bruins return to the court on Monday night against Long Beach State.

While it’s virtually a foregone conclusion that UCLA will undoubtedly win this game, barring anything unforeseen, Long Beach State still provides challenges for Mick Cronin and his team.

Long Beach State plays a four-wide system. Luckily, the Bruins have the personnel to combat that approach. Obviously, UCLA fans want to see their team win handily against a mid-major program. That said, fans should pay more attention to how the Bruins operate on both ends of the court.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts to a basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that Long Beach State is nowhere near the caliber of team the Bruins will face regularly in the Big 10 . However, it has components that mimic other elite programs UCLA will face in conference play and in the NCAA Tournament . With that in mind, here are three players the Bruins must keep tabs on tonight.

McCaden Adams

Arkansas-Pine Bluff didn't offer much against UCLA. That's not the case with Long Beach State. Yes, it is at a clear disadvantage in this matchup, but it has multiple options who could give the Bruins problems. That begins with Adams, who leads the team in scoring, averaging 15 points per game.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard can get erratic at times and struggle from the field. Because Adams' impact is exclusively tied to his scoring, it's easy to marginalize him. That said, Adams is an aggressive scorer and won't be deterred from shooting, even when he's struggling.

Yohann Sissoko

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) reacts to a basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard has taken a leap since transferring from Florida Atlantic this past offseason. Sissoko attacks downhill and can sprinkle production from the perimeter. He's only attempted three three-pointers in three games, but he's knocked down 66.7% of those attempts.

Overall, Sissoko is shooting 60.9% from the field while averaging 7.7 shots per game, so his efficiency isn't correlated with a low volume of shots. The sophomore guard is also not known for his facilitation, so containing him in the paint should be the emphasis of Cronin's game plan to slow down Sissoko. Sissoko did turn his left ankle against Pacific and didn't return. His status is unknown for tonight's game.

Jack Payne

Similar to the first two players on this list, Payne isn't the most efficient scorer, as the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard is shooting 34.5% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range. That said, Payne's skill set is much more diverse than the two aforementioned names, with the ability to rebound and pass as complementary parts of his game.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Joe Philon III (7) dunks over North Florida Ospreys guard Jr. Bartelus (13) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slowing down guards whose impact spreads across multiple facets is much more difficult than defending score-first players. That's why Payne is the most likely individual to cause issues for UCLA.