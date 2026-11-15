How To Watch UCLA Basketball's Next Game vs. Long Beach State

The UCLA Bruins have been one of the most impressive teams in college basketball this season.

Although two of the three wins have come against North Florida and Arkansas-Pine Bluff , the Bruins have shown that they have the ingredients of a championship-caliber team. UCLA will have another opportunity to build on its blistering hot start to the season against Long Beach State this week. Here's everything you need to know about the Bruins' upcoming matchup.

How To Watch, Listen to UCLA Basketball vs. Long Beach State

Date: Nov. 16

Time: 7:00 pm PT

Location: Pauley Pavillion (Los Angeles, CA)

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts to a basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: Big Ten Network

Listen: KABC-AM 790

Top Storylines To Watch

Mick Cronin has assembled an elite roster, but there may not have been an acquisition more substantial than Serbian freshman Nikola Kusturica. The guard-forward hybrid is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 62.5% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. There's an argument that Kusturica is the best freshman in the country. If he continues to play at this level, the Bruins are legitimate national title contenders .

While it was Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Bruins held their opponent to 14-of-51 from the field (27%) and 2-of-20 from three-point range (10.0%). Long Beach State is a step up in competition, with five players averaging double digits. UCLA scoring at will is a foregone conclusion, but evaluating the defense will be an aspect of the game to keep tabs on. The Bruins' defensive versatility and ability to rotate against pick-and-rolls are major reasons for their success.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) reacts to a basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The majority of the non-conference schedule is essentially a tune-up for these blue-blood programs, who regularly face inferior opposition this time of year. So, you never want to overreact to a landslide win, but what UCLA has put on film has been immensely impressive.

What fans should be watching for is how cohesive and free-flowing the Bruins' operation is on both ends of the floor. We touched on the defensive side. However, we briefly went over the offense, highlighting Kusturica. However, the Bruins' offensive sets are complex and free-flowing, keeping opposing teams off balance and on their toes.

More importantly, UCLA is well-balanced, with a plethora of players capable of taking over the game. Having that many reliable options is a common denominator among recent national champions. Again, we're only three games into the 2026 season, but the Bruins appear on course for a special run.