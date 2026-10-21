3 UCLA Players to Watch in Exhibition Against Cal Baptist

UCLA basketball will get a great opportunity to face outside competition when they take on Cal Baptist in their first public exhibition of the preseason.

While it can be difficult at times for exhibitions to give fans accurate insight into their team, it can provide an early insight into specific players’ potential strengths and weaknesses, which can be especially valuable with UCLA’s newcomers.

Filip Jovic

Auburn Tigers forwards Sebastian Williams-Adams (33) and Filip Jović (38) celebrate Jović’s dunk as Auburn Tigers take on Nevada Wolfpack during the third round of the National Invitation Tournament at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Auburn Tigers lead Nevada Wolfpack 38-26 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jovic is an intriguing player to watch because of the versatility he possesses. He’ll likely be the first man off the bench, and offers the Bruins many different ways to impact the game. He reportedly produced at a high level in UCLA’s secret scrimmage against Fresno State, and now fans will get their first look at the former Auburn Tiger now dressed in blue and gold.

How Jovic performs on the glass could be a huge asset for this team. He’ll also likely be tasked with defending multiple positions, putting his versatility on the floor to the test . There’s real potential for Jovic’s minutes on the court to continue to grow as the season goes on, and this will potentially be the first step towards that development.

Nikola Kusturica

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most intriguing players in college basketball this season is none other than Serbian star Nikola Kusturica. The 6’9” international freshman arrives in Westwood after developing through FC Barcelona’s system in Spain, and is one of the most talented freshman players in college basketball. Kusturica’s impact will come on both ends of the floor, and fans will finally get a live look at what to expect from the 17-year-old phenom.

The biggest thing to watch in his first exhibition action is how he translates to the college game. International players, and especially freshmen, can oftentimes have trouble adjusting to college basketball. While I feel confident that won’t necessarily be the case for Kusturica, witnessing a strong jump would be fantastic to see.

Azavier Robinson

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) drives against Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson was likely brought to UCLA as more of a developmental piece , but he’ll certainly also see some significant action this season. He’s a very Cronin-esque player, as he’ll bring a high motor and relentless hustle to the floor every time he steps on it. Players have had trouble in the past bringing the ball up the floor against him, and his presence on defense could be something Cronin utilizes all season.

It will be interesting to see exactly where he fits into this rotation, and how often we’ll get to see him play. While exhibitions may not reflect exactly what to expect, we should be able to get a good enough idea from the action.