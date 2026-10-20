3 Questions UCLA Basketball Must Answer Before Season Begins

UCLA will give fans their first official look at this team ahead of the 2026-27 season as it prepares to take on California Baptist in its first exhibition game.

As Mick Cronin heads into his eighth season at the helm, this team is poised to make some noise in the Big Ten, and hopefully on a larger scale as well. Heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Lancers, here are the three main questions I am hoping to see UCLA answer.

How Deep Will This Rotation Run?

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many players on this roster can make an impact on this team, and it will be interesting to see how many players Cronin is willing to utilize this season. Along with the five starters, who are likely not up for debate at the moment, there are 3-4 players I think could see the usual rotation.

Of course, in exhibition matches , the rotation doesn’t usually reflect what we’ll likely see in the regular season, but we should still be able to get a decent idea of what to expect. Filip Jovic will likely be the first player off the bench, as he will help out greatly in the frontcourt. Along with Jovic, freshman Joe Philon and bench big Sergej Macura would be my assumption for coming off the bench next. Azavier Robinson could also be a massive help in a press defense.

Can Trent Perry Be the Leader of This Offense?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball past UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Perry played alongside Donovan Dent last season, but now it will be his job to replicate what he learned from Dent and apply it to this Bruins offense. Perry has had limited reps leading an offense, but it will now be up to him to keep this Bruins offense at a high level.

He’ll have a cast of talented players around him, so it should make life much easier as he looks to navigate an unfamiliar role.

Just How Good Will This Frontcourt Be?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems the confidence level for this team relies heavily on freshman Nikola Kusturica and this Bruins backcourt. However, this UCLA frontcourt has the talent to be spectacular, as both Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr. could be in line for breakout seasons.

Dailey brings versatility as a power forward and can be effective at shooting from outside. Xavier Booker improved greatly over the course of the season, and if he can pick up where he left off, this frontcourt duo could be something special.