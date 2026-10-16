2 Key Questions Ahead of UCLA Basketball's First Exhibition Game

We're less than a week away from our first glimpse at this UCLA team under Mick Cronin in his eighth year at the helm.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, UCLA will take on California Baptist University in an exhibition scrimmage prior to the beginning of the season . In what will be the first display of this brand-new roster in Westwood, there's the potential for plenty of questions to be answered based in Wednesday's action.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While California Baptist isn't the most formidable opponent to have in an exhibition scrimmage, it's still a competitive basketball game that should give viewers an idea of where this UCLA team stands heading into the season. Let’s take a look at what information this matchup against the Lancers has to offer.

Who Comes off the Bench First?

The first thing that we'll immediately be able to learn is who Mick Cronin will rely on as the first man off the bench. Throughout the offseason, several different Bruins have been labeled as the potential sixth man for this team.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the substitutions in an exhibition match may not exactly reflect what we'll see in a regular season game, we will likely be able to get a decent idea of who is, and who should be, the sixth man moving forward.

If I had to guess, I would suspect that Auburn transfer Filip Jovic will be the first guy off the bench and will serve as an unofficial "sixth starter" for this team. His blend of versatility and scoring ability makes him an easy pick to relieve starter Xavier Booker.

Who Is the Offense Run Through?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another question is: Who will this offense run through? Looking at the starting lineup, there are many viable options.

Returner Eric Dailey Jr. serves as an interesting selection, as he offers stability in the frontcourt and the ability to score from essentially anywhere on the court. He should be flexible in the frontcourt, serving this team down low and as a shooter on the perimeter.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Jaylen Petty was brought in specifically to be an offensive presence and will be a reliable three-point shooter while also having the ability to attack downhill and create his own opportunities.

However, it may just be the simple answer: Nikola Kusturica , the best player on the floor. Kusturica has the talent to be the best player on both ends of the court and offers the ability to score in all phases and at all levels of the game.