2 Key Questions Ahead of UCLA Basketball's First Exhibition Game
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We're less than a week away from our first glimpse at this UCLA team under Mick Cronin in his eighth year at the helm.
Wednesday, Oct. 21, UCLA will take on California Baptist University in an exhibition scrimmage prior to the beginning of the season. In what will be the first display of this brand-new roster in Westwood, there's the potential for plenty of questions to be answered based in Wednesday's action.
While California Baptist isn't the most formidable opponent to have in an exhibition scrimmage, it's still a competitive basketball game that should give viewers an idea of where this UCLA team stands heading into the season. Let’s take a look at what information this matchup against the Lancers has to offer.
Who Comes off the Bench First?
The first thing that we'll immediately be able to learn is who Mick Cronin will rely on as the first man off the bench. Throughout the offseason, several different Bruins have been labeled as the potential sixth man for this team.
While the substitutions in an exhibition match may not exactly reflect what we'll see in a regular season game, we will likely be able to get a decent idea of who is, and who should be, the sixth man moving forward.
If I had to guess, I would suspect that Auburn transfer Filip Jovic will be the first guy off the bench and will serve as an unofficial "sixth starter" for this team. His blend of versatility and scoring ability makes him an easy pick to relieve starter Xavier Booker.
Who Is the Offense Run Through?
Another question is: Who will this offense run through? Looking at the starting lineup, there are many viable options.
Returner Eric Dailey Jr. serves as an interesting selection, as he offers stability in the frontcourt and the ability to score from essentially anywhere on the court. He should be flexible in the frontcourt, serving this team down low and as a shooter on the perimeter.
Meanwhile, Jaylen Petty was brought in specifically to be an offensive presence and will be a reliable three-point shooter while also having the ability to attack downhill and create his own opportunities.
However, it may just be the simple answer: Nikola Kusturica, the best player on the floor. Kusturica has the talent to be the best player on both ends of the court and offers the ability to score in all phases and at all levels of the game.
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.