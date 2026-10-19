Why UCLA Basketball Can Outperform Preseason AP Poll Ranking

The college basketball season grows closer and closer, and with that, the preseason AP Top 25 poll has finally been released.

UCLA comes in at No. 22 in the country, a little lower than many UCLA fans may have expected. The surrounding teams will also probably upset Bruins fans, as USC is ranked one spot higher than UCLA at No. 21.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is certainly an argument that UCLA deserves to be higher on the initial rankings heading into the season. The Bruins enter the 2026-27 season with high expectations of competing near the top of the Big Ten, and I believe they have the roster to do it. Fans will rightfully be eager to see whether this team is as good as its roster makeup suggests.

Continuity Is a Plus

Many teams in college basketball nowadays are made up almost entirely of newcomers. While that may work for some teams, it adds the hurdle of chemistry, or the lack thereof, that teams must fast-track before the season. While UCLA has its share of new faces, it also managed to return many key pieces.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having two returners, Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker, in UCLA’s frontcourt is a major plus, as it’s nice for the two positions to have existing chemistry heading into the season. It’s also a major plus for the starting point guard to have that same existing chemistry, which they have with Trent Perry returning.

That trio of returners will be very important in beginning this season off on the right foot, and they will have a chance to prove the voters wrong in their assessment of the team.

Elite Newcomers

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots against Akron Zips guard Evan Mahaffey (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the continuity of UCLA’s core starters, they also managed to bring in very valuable newcomers who add tremendous value in each of their roles. Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty comes in as a major offensive boost and will likely lead this team from behind the arc as an elite three-point shooter.

Likely sixth man Filip Jovic looks ready to make a jump from his days at Auburn last season, as he’ll be crucial in providing depth and versatility for this frontcourt.

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) looses the ball Sunday, April 5, 2026, during the NIT men's basketball championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, no newcomer will be more impactful than Nikola Kusturica , the international freshman who’s poised to be a threat on both ends of the court for UCLA. The Bruins have a good squad heading into Mick Cronin’s eighth season, and a preseason ranking of No. 22 could end up far too low for where this team can finish.