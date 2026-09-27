3 UCLA Players Who Could Break Out After Bye Week
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As UCLA heads into the bye week on the clouds, here are the players I think could trend upwards as the season progresses.
Ta’Shawn James
James has been an excellent addition to this secondary so far this season. For starters, he must have a natural knack for taking the ball away, because he’s done it at an elite rate so far for the Bruins. He debuted for UCLA with two interceptions in Week One against Cal and added a pick-six to his resume in the third quarter against Maryland.
For a guy who wasn’t initially supposed to get the volume of snaps he did, he has done an excellent job with the opportunities he has been given. James was thrust into the action following an injury to starting safety Tao Johnson in Week One, and he has not wavered in his duties thus far.
Aidan Mizell
There is truly no better outcome than what Aidan Mizell’s first catch as a Bruin resulted in. Mizell caught about a 12-yard pass from Iamaleava and changed course by darting to the opposite side of the field, where he was able to turn on the jets for an 83-yard touchdown.
It ended up being his only reception of the game, but it was memorable indeed. If he’s able to stay healthy and get more involved, he has shown he can be a major contributor for this offense moving forward. This wide receiver room has been banged up to start the season, and Mizell has dealt with injuries all season long.
If the unit, with an emphasis on Mizell, can stay healthy, it can be an immensely deep and talented group that will have a major hand in UCLA’s hopeful success this season.
Sahir West
Sahir West has had a relatively quiet season so far, but had his best game of the year against Maryland, in my opinion. He was a constant presence and a major reason Maryland couldn't get anything going on offense. He put pressure on Malik Washington and got home for an impressive sack that resulted in a major loss.
He seems a bit raw as a prospect, and you can tell he still has the potential to grow as a player, which is scary. If he can continue to get better as the season goes on, as I imagine he will, he could show up big time during UCLA’s tougher stretches of conference play.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.