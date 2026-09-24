UCLA Week 4 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Status for Maryland

UCLA will travel to College Park for its second conference matchup against a Maryland team coming off a 35-26 loss to Virginia Tech. Despite the loss last week, Maryland could give the Bruins some trouble and, if they aren’t careful, could send UCLA back to Westwood 3-1.

The good news is that the Bruins are on track to become healthier than we’ve seen in past weeks, and as they head deeper into conference play, UCLA will need all hands on deck. The initial injury report was released Wednesday, and it’s pretty similar to what we saw ahead of Week Three against Purdue.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) taps the helmet of running back Wayne Knight (3) during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT vs. Maryland

Tao Johnson, Defensive Back

Mikey Matthews, Wide Receiver

Jonah Smith, Wide Receiver

Joshua Dixon, Defensive Back

Jamier Johnson, Defensive Back

Sam Yoon, Offensive Line

The most notable name of the bunch is Tao Johnson, who will now miss his third full game for UCLA after an injury suffered at the beginning of the opener against Cal. I would like to believe he’s on track to get in the lineup soon, but the fact that he’s not even listed as questionable in the initial report doesn’t sound like encouraging news.

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mikey Matthews, of course, is obviously out as well, as it was reported that his season was over for UCLA after undergoing season-ending foot surgery.

QUESTIONABLE vs. Maryland

Josh Phifer, Tight End

Aidan Mizell, Wide Receiver

Mack Indestad, Offensive Line

Josh Phifer has missed the last two contests, and it would obviously be great to have him back in the lineup against the Terrapins.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aidan Mizell is once again listed on the injury report, as we have yet to see him healthy enough to make it on the field for a full game. Mizell has dealt with injuries throughout his career, dating back to his time at Florida, and it seems like the issue may have followed him to UCLA.

The good news for UCLA is that this roster has enough depth to offset some of the injuries. Though the Bruins will want everyone back and healthy as soon as possible, it’s encouraging to know that there’s enough talent to stay more than afloat.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland seems to have it worse than UCLA, however. The Terrapins included 21 people on their injury report, with 16 of them designated as out against the Bruins.

If UCLA can take care of business against the Terrapins on Saturday, the Bruins should head into the bye week with a fantastic amount of confidence.

PROBABLE vs. Maryland

DB Jhase McMillan

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