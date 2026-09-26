Bruin Nation Reacts to UCLA’s Blowout Win Over Maryland
In this story:
UCLA's first season under Bob Chesney is off to a blazing hot start.
The Bruins marched into College Park and took care of business, winning 54-3 in their most balanced performance of the season. UCLA fans all over the internet had major reactions to the dominant win.
Bob Chesney Receiving Major Praise
Bob Chesney has already won over the majority of UCLA fans, and now the rest of the country is taking notice. With the win against Maryland, UCLA has already eclipsed its win total from all of last season. Chesney has been phenomenal at getting his guys ready this season, and it shows week in and week out.
Fans have called Bob Chesney the best coach on the West Coast, and it's hard to create an argument to disagree. What he has done in his four games at UCLA is outstanding, and his success at UCLA is only beginning.
Nico Iamaleava Generating Buzz
While the box score may not jump out at you regarding Nico Iamaleava's performance, he played exceptionally well, and the result of the game reflects it. Fans have taken notice to Iamaleava's increasingly improving performances, and he has begun to generate some buzz both as UCLA's quarterback and as a future pro.
As Iamaleava strings together more impressive performances, it will be intriguing to see how high his draft stock can increase throughout the season.
Wayne Knight Adds to His Heisman Buzz
It's getting repetitive how often I have been praising what Wayne Knight has been able to do for this team. Against Maryland, he ran for 100 yards on a modest 10 carries, and his season low of just one touchdown. The fact that one score is his low for the season should tell you enough to understand how impactful Knight has been for this Bruins team.
Fans have begun to ask why there isn't more of a push for Knight to be in Heisman conversations, and it's hard to disagree. Nine touchdowns in four games is absurd, and he's consistently been the best player on offense for the 4-0 Bruins.
For Wayne Knight to continue to make his push for college football's most prestigious award, he'll have to keep his foot on the gas. It's unfortunate that he's getting limited carries compared to other running backs in the nation, but the committee approach UCLA has in the run game has been working wonders this season.
Now, Wayne Knight and UCLA will head into the bye week with a ton of confidence as they prepare for their toughest test yet against Oregon in Week 6.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.