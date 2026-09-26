Bruin Nation Reacts to UCLA’s Blowout Win Over Maryland

UCLA's first season under Bob Chesney is off to a blazing hot start.

The Bruins marched into College Park and took care of business, winning 54-3 in their most balanced performance of the season. UCLA fans all over the internet had major reactions to the dominant win.

Bob Chesney Receiving Major Praise

UCLA has the right coach… finally — vllrr eol (@BruinLeo) September 26, 2026

UCLA beats Maryland 54-3 to improve to 4-0 on the season. UCLA won three games last year. Bob Chesney is the real deal, and what he’s done so far is amazing. No one is talking about this UCLA team. I like that. Bye week, then @ Oregon. Real possibility to start 5-0 — Jonathan (@JonathanOTM) September 26, 2026

Bob Chesney has already won over the majority of UCLA fans, and now the rest of the country is taking notice. With the win against Maryland, UCLA has already eclipsed its win total from all of last season. Chesney has been phenomenal at getting his guys ready this season, and it shows week in and week out.

Bob Chesney is the best HC on the west coast — Very Finn Mints (@WL8265) September 26, 2026

Man Bob Chesney is a good ball coach!! — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) September 26, 2026

Fans have called Bob Chesney the best coach on the West Coast, and it's hard to create an argument to disagree. What he has done in his four games at UCLA is outstanding, and his success at UCLA is only beginning.

Nico Iamaleava Generating Buzz

While the box score may not jump out at you regarding Nico Iamaleava's performance, he played exceptionally well, and the result of the game reflects it. Fans have taken notice to Iamaleava's increasingly improving performances, and he has begun to generate some buzz both as UCLA's quarterback and as a future pro.

Nico Iamaleava is a First round pick — Tito_Elito_Rodrigo (@hedge_01) September 26, 2026

would rather draft Nico Iamaleava in the 6th round than Arch Manning 1st overall — ? (@true2atl07) September 26, 2026

As Iamaleava strings together more impressive performances, it will be intriguing to see how high his draft stock can increase throughout the season.

Wayne Knight Adds to His Heisman Buzz

Wayne Knight is such a special player #H3ISMAN — Bob Chesney burner (@saduclafan) September 26, 2026

It's getting repetitive how often I have been praising what Wayne Knight has been able to do for this team. Against Maryland, he ran for 100 yards on a modest 10 carries, and his season low of just one touchdown. The fact that one score is his low for the season should tell you enough to understand how impactful Knight has been for this Bruins team.

should be in heisman discussions — Binto (@iAmTheGameJD) September 26, 2026

Fans have begun to ask why there isn't more of a push for Knight to be in Heisman conversations, and it's hard to disagree. Nine touchdowns in four games is absurd, and he's consistently been the best player on offense for the 4-0 Bruins.

Why is no one talking about Wayne Knight for heisman????



I’m being so for real — Evan Worrell (@EvanWorrell1) September 26, 2026

It’s September and UCLA running back Wayne Knight has already made the Heisman conversation a requirement.



Unstoppable right now. pic.twitter.com/XXlFzmNbk9 — Carlos McGnarlos (@carlosmcgnarlos) September 26, 2026

For Wayne Knight to continue to make his push for college football's most prestigious award, he'll have to keep his foot on the gas. It's unfortunate that he's getting limited carries compared to other running backs in the nation, but the committee approach UCLA has in the run game has been working wonders this season.

Now, Wayne Knight and UCLA will head into the bye week with a ton of confidence as they prepare for their toughest test yet against Oregon in Week 6.