Biggest Winners and Losers From UCLA’s Domination Over Maryland

The Bruins dominated the Terrapins in Week Four to advance to 4-0 on the season heading into the bye week.

In the 54-3 win for the Bruins, here are the players who stood out for both positive and negative reasons.

Winners

UCLA Secondary

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA;Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious winner from the Bruins' Week 4 win is the secondary. The fact that the Bruins' secondary played so well in Week 4 is very relieving to see if you’re a fan, especially compared to the lackluster performance from last week against Purdue.

In the third quarter, UCLA’s secondary kick-started the snowballing of the lead by getting interceptions returned for touchdowns on back-to-back drives to extend UCLA’s lead in the second half. Safety Ta’Shawn James had the first one, and Scooter Jackson claimed the second on a wide-open walk-in touchdown with nobody else in the area code when he took it in the end zone.

Sahir West

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Sahir West (15) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sahir West came alive in Week 4 and was perhaps a huge reason that UCLA’s defense was able to shut down Maryland quarterback Malik Washington. West put pressure on Washington that led to some errant throws, as well as recorded an impressive sack for a massive loss in the first half.

It seems like West will be one of those players who just gets better as the season goes on. I have high expectations for him for the rest of the way for the Bruins, and his first impressive performance came against the Terrapins.

Aidan Mizell

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a way for Mizell to break onto the scene. After missing the entire season essentially with lingering injuries, he had a monster touchdown in the fourth quarter. From UCLA’s own 17-yard line, Iamaleava found Mizell on a pass only about 12 yards down the field, but Mizell was able to make magic happen and change course to the opposite side of the field, where he turned on the jets to score an 83-yard touchdown, the Bruins' longest of the season.

If that’s any kind of indication of what Mizell could provide, he will be an excellent addition to this wide receiver room moving forward.

Losers

First Quarter Offense

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There wasn’t a lot not to love about this Bruins win on the road. If there’s one thing the Bruins could have improved upon, it’s the same thing we’ve been harping on all season: starting strong in the first quarter. Of the Bruins' 54 points, none of them came in the first frame against Maryland.

The Bruins' first three drives ended in a fumble, a punt, and a turnover on downs. Not the kind of start that fans would hope for moving forward.

Overall, this dominant win should give UCLA a ton of confidence as they head into the bye and look forward to a road matchup against Oregon in Week 6.