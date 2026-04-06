3 Portal Forwards UCLA Could Target This Offseason

With UCLA’s core now fully intact, it is time to turn attention to the transfer portal and the players who could potentially elevate the Bruins to new heights.

UCLA already looks strong on paper with Xavier Booker, Eric Dailey Jr. , and Trent Perry expected to return next season. The main pieces missing now are another forward and a center to truly complete the roster. With Tyler Bilodeau no longer on the team, UCLA will need to find a forward who can complement Dailey Jr. effectively.

Miles Byrd | San Diego State

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miles Byrd is the No. 3 overall transfer in this year’s portal class, and for good reason. Byrd was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 1.2 blocks and 1.9 steals per game, while also contributing 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Eric Dailey Jr. is expected to develop into a stronger offensive presence next season, meaning UCLA could benefit from pairing him with a forward who specializes in defense. Considering Byrd grew up in Stockton, California, he could also be a natural fit for UCLA both stylistically and geographically.

Jalen Reed | LSU

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; LSU Tigers forward Jalen Reed talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

While Byrd would be a major addition, Jalen Reed could potentially complement UCLA’s roster even better. Reed stands at 6-foot-10 and averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 57.1% from the field. While those numbers may not immediately jump off the page, Reed’s skill set could fit very well with UCLA’s current lineup.

If Reed and Booker were able to share the court together, UCLA would suddenly have a size advantage that was missing last season. That change alone could significantly improve the Bruins’ defensive identity and help them return to being one of the more intimidating defensive teams in the conference.

Brant Byers | Miami (OH)

Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) defends against Miami (OH) RedHawks wing Brant Byers (22) in the first half of the NCAA Tournament First Round game between the Miami Redhawks and Tennessee Volunteers, Friday, March 20, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The previous two players mentioned primarily bring defensive value, but if UCLA wants more offensive production, it could look at Brant Byers. Byers played a key role for Miami (Ohio) this season during its remarkable regular-season run.

Last season with the RedHawks, Byers averaged 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.8% from the field. With Bilodeau gone, UCLA will need to replace a significant portion of its scoring. Adding Byers could help fill part of that gap.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images