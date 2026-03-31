Assessing UCLA Void Left by Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent

Following UCLA’s exit in the NCAA Tournament, it is clear there are a lot of holes left to fill.

The most prevalent of these holes has to be the ones left by Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, two of UCLA's best scorers this season. Not only that, but their skill sets are simply irreplaceable, meaning UCLA will have to figure out how to sew this wound.

The Hole Bilodeau Leaves

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bilodeau was absolutely phenomenal for the Bruins this season. He finished the year averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting an impressive 51.8% from the field and an equally impressive 46.3% from the arc.

It was clear from UCLA’s second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament to UConn that Bilodeau was the missing piece. Not many teams can overcome a No. 2 seed in the tournament without their best player. UCLA's loss in that game only reinforced how important Bilodeau was to this team.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) chest dumps teammate Eric Dailey Jr. (3) after hitting a 3-point shot during the second} half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The hole Bilodeau leaves is almost insurmountable. He was UCLA’s leading scorer by 4.3 points per game. While this might not seem like a lot, it is very significant. Next season, UCLA will have to rely on Trent Perry or Eric Dailey Jr. to fill in the gaps or look elsewhere in the transfer portal.

The Hole Dent Leaves

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In the case of Donovan Dent, he might have been just as impactful, if not more impactful, for the Bruins this season. Not only was he UCLA’s second-leading scorer with 13.3 points per game, but he was also the nation’s fourth-leading playmaker, averaging 7.6 assists per game.

When looking at the numbers, it is clear that Dent was UCLA’s most productive offensive player. With his points and assists combined, he generated an average of 28.2 points per game for the Bruins. Production like this does not grow on trees, which makes UCLA’s future outlook concerning.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

However, unlike Bilodeau, there is already an heir to Dent’s throne at point guard. Trent Perry has proven to be both a dynamic scorer and a capable floor general. Even so, it remains unclear how effective Perry will be without Dent next season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images