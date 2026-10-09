Nikola Kusturica: Why UCLA Basketball Could Have Potential Phenom
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UCLA became home to one of the most intriguing players in college basketball this offseason.
Nikola Kusturica is a 17-year-old Serbian superstar who joins the Bruins as a freshman with an absurd amount of talent and potential. Head coach Mick Cronin called Kusturica “One of the best players in the world in his class” during an interview at the Big Ten Media Days, and he’s exactly right.
His Maturity Stands Out to Cronin
Cronin gave the star prospect a ton of praise, most notably due to the level of maturity Kusturica seems to bring to the program.
“Doesn't turn 18 until April, but you wouldn't know it,” Cronin said. “You know, he comes from a great family. His dad, very involved in his career and has a pulse on things. It's just, they're raised differently, young players over there, the athletes over there. And he's been in Barcelona since he was 14, living on his own.”
“So it's not like coming to UCLA; he's just leaving the house at age 17 to go to college. So just the advanced maturity, and like I said, I reference his father, would not have put him in college this early if he didn't think he was ready. So he's definitely ready. It's hard to realize that he is 17 when you're coaching him every day. Not just talent level, just that he's not immature.”
Kusturica’s maturity has obviously made an impact on Cronin and likely other players in the Bruins locker room.
Originally from Serbia, Kusturica played in Spain with FC Barcelona before UCLA, and in the summer of 2026, he averaged 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. For the Bruins, he will arguably be the most important piece on both ends of the floor.
Still Has Room for Improvement
In the same interview, Cronin noted that while Kusturica is mature for his age, he still has growing to do.
“Now, you know, he'll have his ups and downs because it's physical in college basketball, and, you know, there's help everywhere. I mean, it's just a little bit different game than he's used to. But that's my job to help him adjust.”
In my opinion, that’s the scariest part. The fact that Kusturica is a 6’9” guard forward who has already shown the talent he has, yet still has the ability to grow into the potential he possesses. It could be a scary sight for opposing teams if he continues to get better as the season goes on.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.