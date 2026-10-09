Nikola Kusturica: Why UCLA Basketball Could Have Potential Phenom

UCLA became home to one of the most intriguing players in college basketball this offseason.

Nikola Kusturica is a 17-year-old Serbian superstar who joins the Bruins as a freshman with an absurd amount of talent and potential. Head coach Mick Cronin called Kusturica “One of the best players in the world in his class” during an interview at the Big Ten Media Days, and he’s exactly right.

His Maturity Stands Out to Cronin

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cronin gave the star prospect a ton of praise, most notably due to the level of maturity Kusturica seems to bring to the program.

“Doesn't turn 18 until April, but you wouldn't know it,” Cronin said . “You know, he comes from a great family. His dad, very involved in his career and has a pulse on things. It's just, they're raised differently, young players over there, the athletes over there. And he's been in Barcelona since he was 14, living on his own.”

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“So it's not like coming to UCLA; he's just leaving the house at age 17 to go to college. So just the advanced maturity, and like I said, I reference his father, would not have put him in college this early if he didn't think he was ready. So he's definitely ready. It's hard to realize that he is 17 when you're coaching him every day. Not just talent level, just that he's not immature.”

Kusturica’s maturity has obviously made an impact on Cronin and likely other players in the Bruins locker room.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Originally from Serbia, Kusturica played in Spain with FC Barcelona before UCLA, and in the summer of 2026, he averaged 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. For the Bruins, he will arguably be the most important piece on both ends of the floor.

Still Has Room for Improvement

In the same interview, Cronin noted that while Kusturica is mature for his age, he still has growing to do.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Now, you know, he'll have his ups and downs because it's physical in college basketball, and, you know, there's help everywhere. I mean, it's just a little bit different game than he's used to. But that's my job to help him adjust.”

In my opinion, that’s the scariest part. The fact that Kusturica is a 6’9” guard forward who has already shown the talent he has, yet still has the ability to grow into the potential he possesses . It could be a scary sight for opposing teams if he continues to get better as the season goes on.