UCLA's Season Doomed After Embarrassing Loss to New Mexico
The UCLA Season is as good as doomed as the Bruins drop their third game of year to New Mexico, 35-10.
Going into a bye week means DeShaun Foster and his Bruins have even more time to let one of the most embarrassing losses in program history marinate further.
The Lobos assumed control of the game early and never let go of the reins. Couple that with UCLA's biggest problem in Week 2 carrying over -- penalties -- there was no way the Bruins could win this game.
UCLA was called for 13 penalties that conceded 116 yards, just one penalty and 13 yards shy of last week's total. New Mexico was called for just four penalties for 29 yards.
The Bruins' defense was paper-thin, giving up big rush after big rush. UCLA had no answer for the rushing of Scottre Humphrey and D.J. McKinney, who finished with 154 and 89 yards respectively for a touchdown each.
Nico Iamaleava struggled all night to find his receivers, finishing with 217 passing yards and completing 22 of 34 passes for a touchdown and yet another late-game tipped interception to seal the deal. He also scrambled for 33 yards on six attempts.
Opposing quarterback Jack Layne was dialed in all night, completing 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns. But New Mexico's ground game ultimately made the difference in this one.
Team Comparisons
Total Yards
UCLA: 326
New Mexico: 450
First Downs
UCLA: 16
New Mexico: 22
Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency
UCLA: 3-11 (3rd), 0-1 (4th)
New Mexico: 4-10 (3rd), 2-4 (4th)
Passing
UCLA: 217 yards, 22/34 Completion/Attempts, 9.9 yards per pass, 1 TD, 1 INT
New Mexico: 152 yards, 12/17 Comp/Att, 12.7 yards per pass, 2 TD
Rushing
UCLA: 109 yards, 22 attempts, 5.0 yards per rush
New Mexico: 298 yards, 46 attempts, 6.5 yards per rush
Time of Possession
UCLA: 23:22
New Mexico: 36:38
