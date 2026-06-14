4 Obstacles to UCLA's Success During 2026-27 Football Season

UCLA enters a critical college football season in 2026-27 as it attempts to revive its program's previous successes and put a competitive product on the field, which hasn't happened since it decided to join the Big Ten.

Positivity is building under the new regime, but there is still much to be accomplished. Heck, they haven't even played a real game yet. Still, there's a buzz in the air for a reason, and the Bruins could surprise some people.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Sam Yoon (64) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But there are a few obstacles that could get in the way.

How Things Mesh

This may be the most important obstacle. How things end up working and how quickly the team can work together in live, competitive game situations will determine how far this year's team can go. However, that isn't always easy as it seems.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman JD Rayner (77) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While UCLA has a pretty favorable schedule for most of the first two months of the season, its first two games are both against team that went to bowl games last season. That means playing well early can be a great sign, but how the Bruins play in conference play and late in the year are more critical.

New Foes

The opponents in the Big Ten aren't really new to the UCLA program anymore, but most are unfamiliar matchups for many new players and coaches, and that can be a detriment. In the grand scheme of things, it shouldn't really matter. You line up, and you play the game, but familiarity can sometimes add a greater advantage.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler (left) and head coach Bob Chesney during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Because of that, UCLA may have its work cut out against many opponents in conference play, and the adjustments it makes on the fly will be paramount. The Bruins' program as a whole also hasn't seen many of this year's conference opponents consistently, and in some cases, it's been decades since they've played each other.

Complementary Football?

Last season's UCLA team left plenty to be desired on both sides of the ball. The offense scored less than three touchdowns per game, putting a defense that allowed around 33 points per game at a consistent disadvantage. With the new regime's history of success on offense and the sheer number of talented players who were added from other programs though the transfer portal, that side should be much better, leaving a larger onus on the defense.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Will that translate to better results? Only time can tell, and they might be able to make it through many games without a clear answer. But it becomes vitally important to find one against the top teams in the Big Ten that appear on the Bruins' schedule, when each miniscule detail can have an impact on result. And that can be the difference between two to four wins to six to eight wins to double digits by the end of the year.

Responding to Adversity

Great programs respond in times of adversity, but we have yet to see what the current UCLA football team is made of in times of struggle. Looking at the schedule, it's pretty easy to see some struggles looming. They have an early trip to the East Coast and to Oregon, and the other best Big Ten team's they face all come right in a row in November.

Oregon fans cheer during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's conceivable that UCLA gets off to a surprisingly good start, only to stumble when the schedule gets tougher. If that happens, everyone will need to keep their cool and stay competitive to set the tone for future seasons and developments that will benefit from their growth.

The Bruins will also face a test coming off the Oregon game. The Ducks will likely win that one rather easily, and UCLA will have to find a way to pick its self up, stay positive, and move forward.