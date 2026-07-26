New UCLA Addition Poised to Break Out in Big Ten

UCLA Football will have a much better running game next season compared to the previous season. Last year was a season to forget, not only for fans but for the UCLA program. Letting go of a head coach who was previously a great player, just three games into his second year, is never fun.

Bob Chesney is the new head coach for the Bruins and has completely rebuilt the roster through the transfer portal, with 42 players coming from different schools, and the Bruins rank 11th in the Rivals transfer class rankings.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so much turnover, Chesney brings in some of his guys from James Madison, and one player who came with Chesney is running back Wayne Knight , who could become one of the top running backs in the Big Ten.

UCLA’s Running Game Last Year

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons the Bruins struggled last season was a poor running game. Last year's running game was a total disaster, as they averaged just 4.5 yards per attempt. UCLA’s leading rusher last season was quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who, while he struggled to throw the football, did have success in the running game with 505 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries.

As for the Bruins running backs , the leading rusher was sixth-year Jalen Berger, who had 364 yards on the ground on 81 carries and two touchdowns. Following Berger was Jaivian Thomas, who also had 81 carries for 294 yards and a touchdown, then Anthony Woods, with 63 carries for 294 rushing yards but no touchdowns.

Wayne Knight With the Bruins

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight made a gigantic jump as a player last season with James Madison. Last season with the Dukes, Knight set career highs across the board with 207 carries for 1,373 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Knight was also effective in the passing game as a receiving back with 40 receptions for 397 yards and a touchdown. Knight's arrival at UCLA is a major win for Bob Chesney and the new Bruins offense, as he is an immediate-impact player right out of the gates.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney runs his entire offense through the running game, and Knight seemingly has no problem putting most of the pressure on him, as he thrives under it. The UCLA offensive line will be a major upgrade over James Madison's from last year.

Knight will have a familiar face in Riley Robell back, as he is also with CLA, but he will have guys like Hall Schmidt, Eugen Brooks, Jordan Davis, and Julian Armella to protect him up front. With a much-improved offensive line and an improved passing game with Nico Iamaleava as the quarterback, Wayne Knight will be a player who could break out as a premier back in the Big Ten.