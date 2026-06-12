How UCLA Football Can Climb in Big Ten Rankings

UCLA football comes into next season as a team that is very unpredictable.

Since being named head coach of UCLA football, Bob Chesney has gone straight to work rebuilding the roster to compete for a bowl game. While the 2026 high school recruiting class isn't the greatest, as it is ranked 65th in the country according to Rivals and 62nd according to 247Sports, the transfer class has been one of the best in the country, as they have the 11th-ranked class per Rivals and 25th per 247Sports.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bringing in players like running back Wayne Knight and edge rusher Sahir West from James Madison brings familiarity to the program. Chesney was also able to retain players from last year's team, such as Nico Iamaleava at QB and Eugene Brooks, who was the one bright spot on the offensive line.

With Chesney finished building out the roster, it's time for the national media to rank every team in the Big Ten, and the Bruins have moved up in the rankings compared to last season, when they were near the bottom.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bruins Ranked Just Outside Top 10

On3's Ari Wasserman released his preseason Big Ten rankings, placing the Bruins 12th.

Ari notes that the Bruins did a great job of bringing in players through the transfer portal and retaining key players from last year's team.

Keeping players such as quarterback Nico Iamaleava and offensive lineman Eugene Brooks at the left guard spot was huge for Chesney in his first offseason with the Bruins. Chesney also brought in players from last year's James Madison squad, including running back Wayne Knight and defensive lineman Sahir West.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How the Bruins Can Climb in the Rankings

UCLA needs to show real growth next year on both offense and defense, as last year the Bruins were a team that couldn't score or stop the other team.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

For the offense, Nico Iamaleava had a down year with the Bruins last season, recording less than 2,000 yards through the air, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. However, there were bright spots last year, as he rushed for 505 yards. Now that he has a better offensive line and better weapons around him, Nico needs to have a bounce-back season for the Bruins.

For the defense, UCLA needs to be able to rush the passer. Last year, they had the Big Ten's fewest sacks, with 10. Now with Sahir West, who had seven last year with James Madison, the defensive line gets a massive upgrade at the edge.