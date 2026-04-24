UCLA Has Work To Do With Early Bracket Projections

Even though it has only been about a month since UCLA exited the tournament against the UConn Huskies, early projections for next season are already starting to take shape.

Last season, UCLA finished as a No. 7 seed before falling in the second round — a respectable outcome given how the year unfolded. But with a new roster and major offseason changes, early projections offer a glimpse of how the Bruins are viewed heading into 2026–27.

Where UCLA Stands

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Bracketology, UCLA is currently projected as a No. 9 seed.

Given the offseason, that placement is not entirely surprising. The Bruins lost significant talent, and on paper, the roster has more questions than answers. From a national perspective, that uncertainty is reflected in the projection.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after defeating the UCF Knights during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Realistically, UCLA feels more like a 7–8 seed right now. Even with the departures, the core remains strong enough to keep the Bruins competitive. The issue is not a lack of talent — it is how that talent comes together.

Possible Reasons?

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The biggest reason for the lower projection is obvious: the loss of Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent . Those two accounted for a large share of UCLA’s scoring , and replacing that production has not been fully addressed yet. Firepower is necessary for global recognition; UCLA simply does not have it.

While the Bruins did a solid job addressing issues like rebounding and defense in the portal, they still lack a clear "It” player — someone who can take over games offensively. That puts a lot of pressure on Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. to elevate their production. This ultimately justifies these projections.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The lack of attention the Bruins have gotten is not isolated. UCLA was also left out of ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 , reinforcing how uncertain the national outlook is on this team. This is a sharp contrast from last offseason, when UCLA was ranked No. 12 in the AP rankings.

UCLA was inconsistent at times last season, and there were stretches where the team struggled to find rhythm. Add in questions about leadership and roster turnover, and it is understandable why projections are cautious.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that it is still very early in the offseason. A No. 9 seed projection is not something to panic about yet. But if UCLA does not finish the offseason strong — especially when it comes to adding scoring — those concerns could carry over into the season and limit the team’s ceiling.