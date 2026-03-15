UCLA Makes Major Statement in Big Ten Tournament

UCLA's run in the Big Ten Tournament is over, but what a run it was. The No. 6-seeded Bruins reached the conference semifinals, ultimately falling to Purdue in a barnburner on Saturday, making a strong case as an NCAA Tournament sleeper and dispelling many concerns in the process.

Over the past few weeks, UCLA has played like the team it thought it would be all season, ending the year with six wins in its last eight games, including three against schools ranked among the top-10 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team in a timeout during the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Yet, the most impressive thing to come out of all of this is the fact that the Bruins were finally able to put together a string of good games on the road, even outside the Pacific Time Zone.

“Extremely proud of my team, down two great players, but we've got other great players. They came up with a valiant, valiant effort today. Couldn't be more proud of them.”



Coach Cronin, in postgame remarks with the media on Saturday pic.twitter.com/kjK5HJOJik — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 14, 2026

Big Ten Tournament Performance

UCLA entered this week's Big Ten Tournament in Chicago with its confidence as high as it has been all season, but there were still some concerns. The Bruins came into the week with just two wins outside their own time zone and were competing in a conference tournament in a time zone two hours ahead (Central Time).

Not only that, but as the sixth-place team, UCLA was going to face some major tests. Its first game would be against the winner of Rutgers and a Minnesota team that was the only team to beat the Bruins during their late-season surge (until now). It ended up being Rutgers, avoiding the chance to make up for a loss, and Donovan Dent led UCLA through a defensive battle.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

That set up a rematch of one of UCLA's worst losses of the season against No. 3-seed Michigan State, in Chicago, a city with a plethora of Spartan alumni. The odds were stacked against UCLA, yet it somehow pulled out another top-10 victory -- controlling the pace of the game and answering each Michigan State run as its backcourt sliced through the Spartan defense.

Now, the Bruins had a chance to double down on their first major victory of the season, going up against Purdue for the second time. UCLA upset a then-top-10 Purdue team in Los Angeles for its first significant Big Ten win this season, and was catching the Boilermakers in a bit of a slump. It was the perfect opportunity to inflict further damage on the conference tournament field.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

And the Bruins had Purdue on the ropes again, erasing a deficit to tie the game with just under four minutes left. This time, Purdue was able to take command and come away with the win, but that shouldn't take anything away from what UCLA has accomplished.

UCLA Completely Flipped the Script

In just a couple of weeks, UCLA went from a struggling team on the bubble that was far from competitive on the road to a team that could give the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee fits as it determines seeding, as well as the team no one wants to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bruins have hit their stride. It was already an impressive showing to close the season, but they made an even stronger impression in Chicago, even though it won't end with a conference tournament championship.