5-Star 2027 Prospect Schedules Official Visit to UCLA
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Mick Cronin has been very active in recruiting high school players this offseason.
Last year, UCLA as a team underachieved, entering the year as a Big Ten contender, only to end up a 7-seed in March Madness and fall in the second round.
One of the biggest reasons UCLA was seen as a contender was the influx of upperclassmen and key transfers. Players like Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark, and transfer Donovan Dent were all entering their senior years, but they disappointed. However, something that seemed glossed over was that Mick Cronin didn't bring in a single freshman from the 2025 high school class, and given how good that class turned out to be, Mick Cronin is back in high school recruiting.
For the 2026 class, Cronin brought in much-needed depth with Joe Philon and Javonte Floyd, while also adding international prospects Gunars Grinvalds and Nikola Kusturica, the latter a top prospect in the 2028 NBA Draft. With the 2026 class all set, Cronin has moved on to the 2027 class and has made significant progress, as 5-star guard Jalen Davis has scheduled an official visit.
Jalen Davis as a Prospect
According to the 247Sports Composite, Davis is the 19th-ranked player in the 2027 class and a 5-star prospect coming out of Bremerton High School in Washington.
CBS Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Adam Finkelstein noted that "Davis is a skilled guard who differentiates himself with his feel for the game, processing ability, and understanding of how to be a high-volume scorer without having to dominate the basketball."
As mentioned before, Davis is a great and efficient scorer, as seen during the Adidas 3SSB season, when he averaged 24 points per game. Davis showed his ability to create his own shots and his movement without the ball in his hands.
What the Official Visit Means for UCLA
It was reported that Davis will visit UCLA on Oct. 16 of this year. The official visit puts UCLA ahead in his recruiting, but he has also scheduled visits with other schools, such as Gonzaga and Iowa. Mick Cronin will need to work extra hard on recruiting, as it will not be easy to beat out the hometown school, Gonzaga, but there might be a good recruiting pitch for Davis.
If Trent Perry had a career year next season, he could move on to the NBA, and Mick Cronin would need to find another impact player to pair with Kusturica. Davis would be a huge addition for Mick Cronin, as he could be an instant impact player for the Bruins as a freshman. With his ability to move without the ball as well as his shot-making ability, it would be a nice 1-2 punch for the Bruins.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.