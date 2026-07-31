5-Star 2027 Prospect Schedules Official Visit to UCLA

Mick Cronin has been very active in recruiting high school players this offseason.

Last year, UCLA as a team underachieved, entering the year as a Big Ten contender, only to end up a 7-seed in March Madness and fall in the second round.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons UCLA was seen as a contender was the influx of upperclassmen and key transfers. Players like Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark, and transfer Donovan Dent were all entering their senior years, but they disappointed. However, something that seemed glossed over was that Mick Cronin didn't bring in a single freshman from the 2025 high school class, and given how good that class turned out to be, Mick Cronin is back in high school recruiting.

For the 2026 class, Cronin brought in much-needed depth with Joe Philon and Javonte Floyd, while also adding international prospects Gunars Grinvalds and Nikola Kusturica, the latter a top prospect in the 2028 NBA Draft. With the 2026 class all set, Cronin has moved on to the 2027 class and has made significant progress, as 5-star guard Jalen Davis has scheduled an official visit.

𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗘: Jalen Davis, a composite five-star recruit in the national 2027 class, will schedule five fall official visits.



Davis is one of the more consistently productive lethal shot makers in high school basketball.



𝐕𝐈𝐏 https://t.co/KPqSOoCxgN pic.twitter.com/X0FwEk4NEf — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) July 30, 2026

Jalen Davis as a Prospect

According to the 247Sports Composite, Davis is the 19th-ranked player in the 2027 class and a 5-star prospect coming out of Bremerton High School in Washington.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Adam Finkelstein noted that "Davis is a skilled guard who differentiates himself with his feel for the game, processing ability, and understanding of how to be a high-volume scorer without having to dominate the basketball."

As mentioned before, Davis is a great and efficient scorer, as seen during the Adidas 3SSB season, when he averaged 24 points per game. Davis showed his ability to create his own shots and his movement without the ball in his hands.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells at his players during the 1st half against the Illinois Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What the Official Visit Means for UCLA

It was reported that Davis will visit UCLA on Oct. 16 of this year. The official visit puts UCLA ahead in his recruiting, but he has also scheduled visits with other schools, such as Gonzaga and Iowa. Mick Cronin will need to work extra hard on recruiting, as it will not be easy to beat out the hometown school, Gonzaga, but there might be a good recruiting pitch for Davis.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at referees during the 2nd half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Trent Perry had a career year next season, he could move on to the NBA, and Mick Cronin would need to find another impact player to pair with Kusturica. Davis would be a huge addition for Mick Cronin, as he could be an instant impact player for the Bruins as a freshman. With his ability to move without the ball as well as his shot-making ability, it would be a nice 1-2 punch for the Bruins.