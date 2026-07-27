UCLA Basketball Offers Intriguing 2028 5-Star Prospect

UCLA football has been dominating the summer, with new head coach Bob Chesney building a roster that could make the Bruins a respectable team next year.

While all the focus is on UCLA football, Mick Cronin and UCLA basketball have been flying under the radar, rebuilding the roster for next season and doing a good job of it.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest problems for Mick Cronin was the lack of success in high school recruiting, especially last season. Now, in 2026, Cronin did a much better job not only with recruiting out of high school but also internationally, as he picked up one of the top prospects, Nikola Kusturica.

Now, Cronin has begun recruiting players in the 2027 and 2028 classes and has recently offered a 5-star prospect in Jordan Mize.

Jordan Mize as a Prospect

While Jordan Mize is ranked as a 4-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals, ESPN has the in-state prospect as a 5-star and the 16th-best player in the class.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mize is a very athletic wing at 6-5 and can play both shooting guard and small forward at the next level. Mize can score anywhere on the court, whether it's from long range, mid-range, or driving to the basket; there is no shot that he won't take. Mize is at his best getting downhill past his defenders and finishing through contact.

During his time with NW Rotary in the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, Mize averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.1 steals, showing his versatility on both offense and defense.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fit at UCLA

UCLA has done a lot of recruiting and team-building through the transfer portal in recent memory, but now the coaching staff is getting back into recruiting top high school talent. It's very hard to predict the future, and the Bruins have not yet landed a commitment from a player in the 2027 high school class.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Mize is a player who could be a day-one starter as a freshman on most college basketball teams. Mize is a very confident player who would fit very well on a Mick Cronin-led team, as he wants to be coached hard and pushed to be great. If Cronin and UCLA can land Mize, it would be a major recruiting win for the Bruins, as it would be their first 5-star commitment since Amari Bailey in the 2022 class. Cronin had a successful 2026 recruiting process and hopes it can translate.