3 Players in 2027 Recruiting Class UCLA Should Prioritize

Mick Cronin hasn't had much success in the past two years with recruiting high school players.

For the class of 2025, Cronin did not have a player commit to the Bruins, as he did all of his damage in retooling the roster through the transfer portal. Then, for the 2026 recruiting class, Cronin has brought in the 49th-ranked class according to 247Sports.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Philon is a 4-star power forward ranked as the 74th-ranked player in the 2026 class, and Javonte Floyd is a 3-star center who is ranked 198th in the country.

While the past two recruiting classes have not been as successful as many would've hoped, Cronin has sent out offers to some of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class. With that in mind, let's look at the three players who should be the top targets for Mick Cronin to scout.

Jalen Davis

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis (10) goes up for a basket during their 75-57 regional round victory over Renton on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the University of Puget Sound's Memorial Fieldhouse. | MEEGAN M. REID/KITSAP SUN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davis is the 20th-ranked prospect in the 2027 class, the fourth-ranked combo guard, and the number one player in the state of Washington. Davis was offered by the Bruins back in late April and has been a top target for them since then.

Davis isn't the most explosive athlete, but he knows how to play and score from all three levels. He was being used in ways that translate to the next level. He's getting some reps both on and off the ball, coming off different types of screens, making reads, and showing he can be a scoring threat at all three levels.

Nasir Anderson

Prolific Prep Crew forward Davion Adkins (25) celebrates with guard Nasir Anderson (1) during the third quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game against the CIA-Bella Vista Bears at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anderson is a top-10 player in the 2027 class, ranked eighth overall, third among point guards, and third in the state of Florida. Anderson is another player who was recently offered by the Bruins but was scouted well before being officially offered by Cronin and his staff.

Beyond his physicality, Anderson also has terrific balance and body control, both on the ground and in mid-air, along with an advanced lay-up package and the ability to rise up when he has momentum. He needs to keep making progress with his shooting and overall decision-making, but he has spurts where he can dominate a game.

Josiah Rose

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) guard Josiah Rose (24) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rose is a 4-star and the 25th-ranked recruit in the class, the fourth-ranked combo guard, and the second-ranked player in the state of Texas. Rose is the latest player to be offered by the Bruins, as he was offered a few days later after Anderson was offered.

Rose is a player who could move up the rankings from his current spot, as he is a big and strong combo guard who runs his team and can score and defend at a high level. At the 16U level of EYBL, he is an awfully tough cover and capable of doing just about anything he wants.