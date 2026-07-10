What Landing Nikola Kusturica Means for UCLA Basketball

This offseason was a pivotal year for Mick Cronin and UCLA basketball.

Last year was a big disappointment for Mick Cronin and the Bruins. Bringing in Donavan Dent and Xavier Booker from the transfer portal to pair with returning forwards Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey sounded like a good match in theory.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, in practice, it resulted in the Bruins finishing with a 24-12 record, being a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and failing to reach the Sweet 16.

Now the Bruins have had to retool the roster around Trent Perry, who broke out last year as a sophomore amidst the disappointing season. Cronin brought in another strong transfer class, including Jaylen Petty, Azavier Robinson, Sergej Macura, and Filip Jovic.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cronin's freshman class didn't look as good, with 4-star Joe Philon as the highest-ranked recruit. Now, the Bruins get a huge boost not only for next season but for the future as international superstar Nikola Kusturica announced his commitment to join the Bruins for the upcoming college basketball season.

What Landing Nikola Kusturica Means for UCLA

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a highly touted international player, Kusturica had offers from other top schools, including Kentucky and the reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines. Luckily, he chose to join the Bruins, and he will be an instant impact player for the Bruins this upcoming year.

Because of his age, as he turned 17 years old in April, he will be with the Bruins for at least two seasons and is looked at as a top overall prospect for the 2028 NBA Draft.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landing him was a big deal for Mick Cronin, as he hadn't been able to recruit a player of his stature since taking over as head coach. While he has landed 5-star players out of high school, only one was a first-round draft pick in Peyton Watson. The only other first-round draft pick was Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kusturica's arrival at UCLA could propel them into the preseason AP Top 25, as they have been on the outside looking in throughout the offseason.

Nikola Kusturica as a Prospect

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Kusturica is a 5-star international prospect who balled for the Serbian National Team in the FIBA U17 World Cup. Kusturica led Serbia to the Gold Medal game, averaging 24.6 points and 6.9 rebounds, and he had a game-high 37 points in the final.

Listed at 6-foot-8, Kusturica is an extremely talented wing who can handle the ball, make plays off the bounce, and has an elite physical profile. He has great size and length for the position and instantly passes the eye test when watching his highlights. Kusturica can score from inside and out and is really good at getting into the lane, using a combination of great handles, a quick first step, and great size to cover ground quickly.