UCLA Reminded of Pecking Order, Dominated by No. 2 Indiana

The Hoosiers were all too much for the surging Bruins, as No. 2 Indiana made minced meat of UCLA.

Connor Moreno

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) brings down UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) brings down UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
UCLA has been a darling through the last three weeks of college football, but the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers reminded the Bruins of the stratosphere they're on in Saturday's 56-6 domination on FOX Big Noon Kickoff.

The Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) were simply outplayed, outcoached and outmatched against Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten). It started on the first drive when UCLA quarterback threw his first interception within a minute of the game to Aiden Fisher, who returned it for a touchdown.

Indiana's Aiden Fisher (4) returns an interception for a touchdown during the Indiana versus UCLA football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-TImes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iamaleava couldn't get anything going. He finished the game 13-of-27 (48%) passing for 113 yards and two interceptions. On the ground, the redshirt sophomore got out for 28 yards on seven scrambles. Iamaleava was sacked three times.

Indiana quarterback, Heisman hopeful Fernando Mendoza, had a stellar outing, finishing with 168 passing yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-22 passing, adding 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Mendoza threw an early-game interception, but finished with four total touchdowns for the fifth time this season.

UCLA struggled to get anything going against an overwhelming Indiana defense, including establishing the run game. With Anthony Woods out, the Bruins were already shorthanded in the backfield and finished with just 88 rushing yards on 25 carries, good for an average of just 3.9 yards per rush.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Hoosiers, on the other hand, dominated on the ground, led by Roman Hemby, who accounted for 81 of Indiana's 262 rushing yards and two of its four touchdowns. Cignetti's offense averaged 5.6 yards per rush.

The Bruins go back home and have a bye this week before hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 8, in the Rose Bowl. UCLA is just two losses away from losing a bowl game bid with a gauntlet ahead of them.

Team Comparisons

Total Yards

UCLA: 201
Indiana: 475

Indiana's Roman Hemby (1) runs during the Indiana versus UCLA football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-TImes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Downs

UCLA: 12
Indiana: 27

Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency

UCLA: 1-11 (3rd), 1-3 (4th)
Indiana: 12-16 (3rd), 2-2 (4th)

Passing

UCLA: 113 yards, 13/28 Completion/Attempts, 4.0 yards per pass, 0 TD, 2 INT
Indiana: 213 yards, 19/29 Comp/Att, 7.3 yards per pass, 3 TD, 2 INT

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during the Indiana versus UCLA football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-TImes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rushing

UCLA: 88 yards, 25 attempts, 3.5 yards per rush
Indiana: 262 yards, 47 attempts, 5.6 yards per rush

Time of Possession

UCLA: 24:26
Indiana: 35:35

