Bruins Among Steepest Droppers in Week's Updated FPI
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) were one of the biggest losers of the college football weekend for their 56-6 loss to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, and the drastic loss was reflected on their ratings in ESPN's updated Football Power Index.
UCLA was regularly rising on the power index over the last three weeks since they stunned the college football landscape by upsetting No. 7 Penn State. Prior to defeating the Nittany Lions, the Bruins were 0-4 and a laughing stock of the sport.
They reached lows on the power index of the late 90s and reached a height of No. 64 before taking on the Hoosiers. After the 50-point blowout, UCLA dropped seven spots to No. 71 on the FPI.
ESPN now gives the Bruins a projected win-loss record of 3.6-8.4, which means they are more likely to win one more game this season. UCLA has a 0.7% chance to reach six wins and attain bowl eligibility.
The Bruins go back home and have a bye this week before hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 8, in the Rose Bowl. UCLA is just two losses away from losing a bowl game bid with a gauntlet ahead of them.
UCLA @ Maryland Recap
The Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) were simply outplayed, outcoached and outmatched against Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten). It started on the first drive when UCLA quarterback threw his first interception within a minute of the game to Aiden Fisher, who returned it for a touchdown.
Iamaleava couldn't get anything going. He finished the game 13-of-27 (48%) passing for 113 yards and two interceptions. On the ground, the redshirt sophomore got out for 28 yards on seven scrambles. Iamaleava was sacked three times.
Indiana quarterback, Heisman hopeful Fernando Mendoza, had a stellar outing, finishing with 168 passing yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-22 passing, adding 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Mendoza threw an early-game interception, but finished with four total touchdowns for the fifth time this season.
UCLA struggled to get anything going against an overwhelming Indiana defense, including establishing the run game. With Anthony Woods out, the Bruins were already shorthanded in the backfield and finished with just 88 rushing yards on 25 carries, good for an average of just 3.9 yards per rush.
The Hoosiers, on the other hand, dominated on the ground, led by Roman Hemby, who accounted for 81 of Indiana's 262 rushing yards and two of its four touchdowns. Cignetti's offense averaged 5.6 yards per rush.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.