Foster: Transfer RB a 'Sleeper' in UCLA's Ground Game
UCLA's running back depth ahead of the season is stacked. What else would you expect when DeShaun Foster, a former Bruins and NFL running back, was the one in charge of making the room?
Headlined by Cal transfer Jaivian "Jet" Thomas and returner Jalen Berger, Utah transfer Anthony Woods is slotted as third in the depth chart, but Foster expects huge stuff out of him.
Woods has mostly flown under the radar since suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Salt Lake City after being one of the best backs in the Big Sky for Idaho the season prior. Over a year removed from the injury, Woods is one of Foster's best-kept secrets.
"He's a talented running back," Foster said at Saturday's camp media availability. "He's kind of the sleeper right now. Hopefully not too many people know about him. But, Anthony has done a good job. The reps that he's getting, he's going. In spring, he got cleared towards the end of it, and then his knee started feeling better and better, and he was able to strengthen it this whole summer.
"I just like where he's at right now, he feels more comfortable. He's not even wearing his brace and he's running hard."
Woods didn't play a snap for the Utes, but with Idaho in the 2023 season, he rushed for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to earning All-Big Sky honors. With Thomas and Berger slotted as UCLA's top two, Woods may be one of the best third string running backs in the nation.
Foster's UCLA Running Back Plan
Amidst all the appearances at Big Ten media days, Foster sat down for nearly 12 minutes with UCLA's Wayne Cook and Nick Koop to talk all things Bruins leading up to the season. One of the topics they discussed was UCLA's revamped running back room and how Foster plans to utilize every talent in the backfield.
The depth at the position features two prominent returners, Berger and Anthony Frias, and two impactful transfers, Thomas and Woods. Foster, a former running back, couldn't contain his excitement.
"Jalen Berger is returning, so we're really excited about that," Foster said of what we can expect at the position. "But Jaivian Thomas, the transfer from Cal, home run threat."
Cook interjected, "He can make you miss in the hole, too."
"Exactly," Foster added. "And we needed that. It's a perfect combination with both of them, playing together. So I'm looking forward to that, with Berger and [Thomas], and sprinkling Anthony Woods in there, and Anthony Frias.
"[Frias] came in the Fresno State game [last season] and saved us. A couple of guys missed protections in that game, and we kind of put them on the side and told him, 'just go.' And, guess what? He grabbed the reins and he's still been running. Hasn't stopped."
