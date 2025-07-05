Introducing UCLA's Most Interesting Man
The UCLA Bruins have a logjam in the backfield, and while it’s always a good problem to have as many talented running backs as possible, who’s the one to grab the most snaps?
We covered in depth how Jaivian Thomas seems to be the lead candidate to take the RB1 slot, but what does the depth have to offer?
Introducing Anthony Woods — UCLA’s most interesting prospect.
You may not have heard about him, because he hasn’t played in over a year due to an ACL injury, and prior to that, played for the University of Idaho.
But the potential that Woods brings is awfully tantalizing.
In two seasons with the Vandals, Woods ran for over 2,000 yards, including a season where he led the Big Sky Conference with 1,155 total rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
So, when he saw the success that he had on the gridiron, it was the perfect opportunity to take his game to the next level.
And that ultimately led him to Salt Lake City.
But his knee injury ruled him out for the season, and just like that, Woods’ status was up in the air.
As he watched the Utah Utes struggle without him in the standings, and Micah Bernard took his reps, he went right back into the portal — where he signed on with the Bruins.
But it brings us back to the logjam in Westwood.
Thomas is coming off a season at Cal where he led the program in rushing and yards per carry. He’s an explosive back with elusiveness that can be pivotal for the Bruins this upcoming season. And if the offensive line plays the way they should play, he can set himself up for a thousand-yard rushing season.
But Woods has the untapped potential to also be a legitimate difference-maker. He’s proven at the FCS level that he can be an every-down back, but we still don't know what to expect of him at the next level.
Which is why he’s UCLA’s most interesting man.
The Bruins haven’t officially announced a depth chart, but for the time being, Woods may be the fourth-string to start camp. Ahead of him is Thomas, and two returning running backs in Jalen Berger and Anthony Frias.
UCLA is Berger’s third stop in his five-year career, and this season will most likely be his final one. Apart from a solid sophomore season when he ran for 683 yards and six touchdowns at Michigan State, his college career has been less than spectacular.
Frias, for better or for worse, is a special teams player. So while he may have the upper hand now on Woods, it may be different once camp starts.
Woods has an immense opportunity to make a name for himself. Many may not know what he’s all about since he was an FCS player, but the potential is unlimited.
He doesn’t always get reps, but when he does, he runs for bulk.
