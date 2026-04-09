UCLA Lands Former Auburn Forward in First Portal Commitment

The UCLA Bruins have landed a highly touted forward via the transfer portal, as Auburn transfer Filip Jovic has committed to the Tigers.

Jovic will now join head coach Mick Cronin’s program at UCLA after spending one season with the Auburn Tigers. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 64 percent shooting from the floor in 37 games this season. After a successful freshman season with Auburn, he’ll look to take another leap with UCLA.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jovic began to turn things up a notch during the NIT, which Auburn would go on to win after missing the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 64 percent from the floor in the NIT, playing 20 minutes or more in every postseason game. His size and skill, combined with his young age, made him a must-have for Mick Cronin.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jovic Prior to Auburn

Prior to his freshman campaign at Auburn, Jovic played professionally in Serbia’s Adriatic Basketball Association, playing for the well-renowned KK Mega Basket. In 2024-25, Jovic averaged 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 57 percent from the floor. Additionally, Jovic has been part of Team Serbia at the U17 World Championship and the 2024 European Championship, averaging double-digit points in both tournaments.

UCLA Dealing With Several Key Losses

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jovic figures to get some playing time next season at UCLA . The Bruins are dealing with the losses of Donovan Dent, Tyler Bilodeau, and Jamar Brown thanks to exhausted eligibility, and Skyy Clark has opted to enter the transfer portal.

Dent was the team’s floor general, averaging over seven assists per game, while Bilodeau was the team’s leading scorer at over 17 points per game. Clark is currently looking to earn an extra season of eligibility from the NCAA, but was one of the team’s top role players on both ends of the floor this past season.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Forwards Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr. will be returning, and incoming freshman Joe Philon is sure to have an impact right away, so Jovic will still need to prove himself to earn minutes.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images