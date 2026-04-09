UCLA Lands Former Auburn Forward in First Portal Commitment
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The UCLA Bruins have landed a highly touted forward via the transfer portal, as Auburn transfer Filip Jovic has committed to the Tigers.
Jovic will now join head coach Mick Cronin’s program at UCLA after spending one season with the Auburn Tigers. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 64 percent shooting from the floor in 37 games this season. After a successful freshman season with Auburn, he’ll look to take another leap with UCLA.
Jovic began to turn things up a notch during the NIT, which Auburn would go on to win after missing the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 64 percent from the floor in the NIT, playing 20 minutes or more in every postseason game. His size and skill, combined with his young age, made him a must-have for Mick Cronin.
Jovic Prior to Auburn
Prior to his freshman campaign at Auburn, Jovic played professionally in Serbia’s Adriatic Basketball Association, playing for the well-renowned KK Mega Basket. In 2024-25, Jovic averaged 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 57 percent from the floor. Additionally, Jovic has been part of Team Serbia at the U17 World Championship and the 2024 European Championship, averaging double-digit points in both tournaments.
UCLA Dealing With Several Key Losses
Jovic figures to get some playing time next season at UCLA. The Bruins are dealing with the losses of Donovan Dent, Tyler Bilodeau, and Jamar Brown thanks to exhausted eligibility, and Skyy Clark has opted to enter the transfer portal.
Dent was the team’s floor general, averaging over seven assists per game, while Bilodeau was the team’s leading scorer at over 17 points per game. Clark is currently looking to earn an extra season of eligibility from the NCAA, but was one of the team’s top role players on both ends of the floor this past season.
Forwards Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr. will be returning, and incoming freshman Joe Philon is sure to have an impact right away, so Jovic will still need to prove himself to earn minutes.
The Bruins will continue to look for upgrades in the transfer portal to add to Jovic. After a weird, up-and-down season that resulted in a Round of 32 exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Bruins will look to load up ahead of 2026-27 as they try to establish themselves in the Big Ten.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.