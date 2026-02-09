The UCLA Bruins have found their spark of late, and it’s started with the improved play of their two guards in the backcourt.

Donovan Dent, and Trent Perry have broken out in recent weeks as a dynamic duo for the Bruins. Dent, a five-star transfer from New Mexico, struggled mightily for the majority of the season prior to Big Ten play. However, since the start of conference play, Dent has been significantly better, scoring in double-digits in each of last seven games with four double-doubles, including one in each of his last three games.

Perry began the season as a reserve off the bench, but has become a revelation for UCLA in light of Skyy Clark’s injury. Perry has scored in double-digits in all but two games since Dec. 19, and has scored 20 or more points three times, including a season-high 30 points on Jan. 14 against Penn State. On the season, Perry is averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor, and 44 percent from three-point range.

Dynamic duo

The duo of Dent and Perry were impressive once again in UCLA’s latest win, a 77-73 takedown of Washington. Dent scored 17 points, and dished out 10 assists for his third-straight double-double, and Perry scored 23 points on 5-9 shooting from the floor while knocking down 10 of his 11 free throw attempts. The win helped push UCLA to a 17-7 record overall, and 9-4 in Big Ten play.

Entering a pivotal point in the season, the Bruins are going to need to keep up the pace if they wish to get back to the NCAA Tournament, with Dent and Perry at the forefront.

After the game, Dent talked about the chemistry that he and Perry have gained while playing next to each other on the court.

Remarkable chemistry

“I think it’s amazing right now,” Dent said, regarding the duo's chemistry. “I find him at all times. I found him earlier in the game in a transition three. When someone's that hot from the three, kind of how Skyy was before he got out, you’ve just got to find them.”

After a bumpy up-and-down start to the season, the Bruins have figured things out, and have gotten themselves back in the conversation to receive an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. With the amount of talent on the roster, UCLA is more than capable of making some noise in March, and can't be counted out as a potentially dangerous team in this year’s tournament.

