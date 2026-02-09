Overreactions vs. Reality After UCLA Knocks Off Washington

The Bruins would play a very up and down game vs Washington winning 77-73.

Following this game there are plenty of overreactions that have been prompted. However, there is always a much more boring explanation. Today we will break down some of these misconceptions and compare them to what is actually happening on the court.

Trent Perry Should Be the Starter

Reality: Once Skyy Clark is Healthy, Perry Will be the Sixth-Man

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While it is still up to Mick Cronin on how he will set the lineup when Skyy Clark is healthy it is clear that he belives that Skyy Clark is the guy for UCLA. He has gone on record telling media that UCLA's offense is better with him. That being said it is likley Clark will be the starter once he is back.

To this day, Clark is still UCLA's third-leading scorer with 13.5 per game. As a senior, Clark has earned that role, and while Trent Perry has played great basketball, Clark might be the safer option out of the gate. Against Washington, Perry scored just seven points in the first half. Not good for a starting bid.

UCLA Loses By 20 vs No. 2 Michigan

Reality: UCLA Plays to the Level of Competition

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin and guard Donovan Dent (2) react on the bench as the lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in double overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With every uncontrollable factor not in UCLA's favor this game could get ugly. However, UCLA has proved to be a very strong team against he best. Earlier this season the Bruins would lose to now No. 1 Arizona by four points. This gives some hope UCLA can go toe-to-toe with Michigan.

While UCLA's win over then -No. 4 Purdue is losing value as the days go on. That might be due to UCLA exposing them hard. Still, the Bruins, without a doubt, can hang with the best if things fall their way. On paper, UCLA is the clear underdog, but they have a shot to upset or keep the game very close.

Donovan Dent is UCLA's Best Player

Reality: While Good, Dent's Impact Can Be Shaky

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball in the first half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent is a great player. There is no way around it. In his last three games, he is averaging 18.0 points and has seemingly shed all of his issues from earlier in the season. With that said, he can be very spotty shooting, and at times can hurt UCLA more than he helps.

In the last three games he is shooting 38.7% from the field and 16.6% from the arc. To say he is UCLA's best player might be a stretch, as we have seen how good Tyler Bilodeau has been along with even Trent Perry. If you take away his free throws he is averaging just 12.3 points per game.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .