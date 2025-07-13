The Importance of Retaining UCLA's Skipper
UCLA skipper John Savage has been at the forefront of building an elite baseball program.
As the longest-tenured manager in UCLA history, Savage has compiled a 724-481-2 record over 21 seasons — including a College World Series Championship in 2013, and another trip to Omaha this past season.
Now, he’ll get to manage the Bruins for at least another three seasons.
Over his tenure, Savage has built one of the premier programs in college baseball. And while it took time to get back to the big dance, his importance to the team never diminished.
In 2023-24, UCLA struggled dealing with losing streaks, battling pitching inconsistencies, and falling short in Pac-12 play. But everything seemed to click this past season. Players like Roch Cholowsky, Dean West, and Mulivai Levu took massive jumps in development. Cholowsky was even named College Player of the Year by Baseball America, Perfect Game, and D1Baseball.
Savage’s steady presence helped make that leap possible. If Cholowsky keeps up his trajectory, he has a real shot at being the top pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.
So it was vital for UCLA to lock up their longtime skipper. Often with coaches who’ve been around as long as Savage, the message can start to fade, but his hasn’t. The players continue to respond.
To understand Savage’s impact, you only need to look at how the team handled its College World Series exit. After a 7–3 loss to Arkansas ended their tournament run, Savage didn’t focus on disappointment; he focused on unity.
“It was a togetherness,” he said. “They didn’t want it to end. But they just responded in a way they’ve kind of responded all year. Win, lose, or draw, it just goes to show you, the team, and how much they thought of each other.”
He continued, “Payton [Brennan] said it, and Roch said it, you don’t need to make it up… it’s genuine anytime you’re going through this thing… it’s a special group of guys that went through some really hard times, and appreciate Omaha, appreciate being here… just in terms of what they accomplished as a group.”
A college team appreciating each other after a heartbreaking loss? You don’t always see that, not even in the pros.
That’s what makes college baseball so special. And it’s what makes Savage such a vital piece of the Bruins’ success.
As the bench boss, he sets the tone. He doesn’t just develop great players, he helps shape exceptional young men.
Now with Savage locked in for another three years, the possibilities for Bruin baseball feel endless.
One more year. One more run. One more shot at getting back to the place they love most.
Omaha. Baseball Heaven.
