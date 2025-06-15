UCLA's 2nd-Round CWS Opponent Revealed
After defeating the Murray State Racers 6-4 in the first round of the Men's College World Series, the UCLA Bruins will be taking on the No. 6 seeded LSU Tigers on Monday.
The Tigers beat the 3rd-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks 4-1 Saturday afternoon to advance to the winner's semifinals of their bracket against the Bruins.
Following their win over the Racers, UCLA coach John Savage revealed a bit of their scouting on both the Razorbacks and Tigers, saying that while he will be watching the game live, he and his staff have done far more research and scouting on both teams.
"We've scouted them, both teams," Savage said. "A lot of synergy. But it's nice to get a feel for what they're doing in the ballpark, right? Ballpark plays different. So you've got one eye on synergy and you're writing a report on and you've got one eye on the live game. But for the most part, it's several hundred pitches per hitter and you're really digging deep, but you do kind of like to see what's going on in Omaha."
While Savage wouldn't reveal exactly who would get the starting nod on Monday after UCLA went through six arms on Saturday, he noted that sophomore righty Landon Stump is ready and available.
"It's a tournament, so you don't label you rotation in a tournament," Savage said. "You kind of like look at match-ups and you look at video and you determine what happened the day before. We still certainly have Stump available. Stump is ready to go. But we'll have to see and look at it tonight and make a decision more likely. We've got to see who wins tonight's game, too. It's tournament time; you go day by day."
The Bruins enter Monday's matchup 6-0 in the postseason so far, outscoring their opponents 56-20 overall. Savage's squad is one of the hottest teams in Omaha. And yet, he's not ready to let them get ahead of themselves just yet.
"Well, I don't want to talk about it," Savage said of their undefeated postseason record. "I don't really want to talk about it. You know, that's what the postseason -- there's a lot of teams up here that haven't lost that are still up here. It's one game in a four-team bracket. So where do you want to be? Do you want to be here? Yeah, you want to win the first game, no question about it. But we've got a long, long ways to go."
The Bruins take on the Tigers on Monday at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN.
