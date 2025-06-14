UCLA Edges Out Murray State, Advances in College World Series
The UCLA Bruins are continuing to roll in the NCAA postseason after defeating Murray State in the opening round of the Men's College World Series 6-4 behind a stellar day at plate for left fielder Dean West and on the mound from Michael Barnett.
The Bruins (48-16) continued their trend of getting on the board early. The first three UCLA batters reached base in the first inning, loading the bases for third baseman Roman Martin, who walked and brought West home for what would be their only run in the frame. Racers pitcher Nic Schutte got out of the jam by striking out the next two batters and grounding out that last one.
In the next frame, West came back up to the plate with catcher Cashel Dugger on third and singled to right for one of his two RBIs on the day.
Barnett took the starting nod for the Bruins and was nails, tossing four shutout innings before giving up a run in the fifth. He finished with four strikeouts, four walks, three hits and one earned run in 4.2 innings.
In UCLA's five games prior to its Omaha opener, the runs scored early in the games were coupled with dominance out of the bullpen to close the game. But the Racers still had fight left in them. Murray State responded to the Bruins' 6-0 lead through four innings with a run in the fifth and sixth and two in the eighth while shutting out the Bruins for the rest of the ballgame.
The came the top of the ninth and coach John Savage but the ball in freshman closer Easton Hawk's hands. Prior to taking the mound in the final frame in Omaha, Hawk allowed just one run in his last 11 appearances.
It took the right handed freshman 18 pitches to retire the side and move the Bruins on to the next round of bracket play. This was UCLA's first College World Series win since its National Championship win in 2013.
The Bruins now await the winner of the 3rd-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 6-seeded LSU Tigers, who play each other on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT. The winner's semifinals will be played on Monday at 4 p.m. PT.
