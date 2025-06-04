Former Bruin Looks to Get Back on Track vs Dodgers
New York Mets starting pitcher and former UCLA Bruin Griffin Canning is looking to get back on track Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after a disappointing last two starts.
Canning, a 29-year-old righty, signed a one-year, $4.2 million "prove-it" deal with the Mets after spending five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. The pitcher has been having a solid year and is one of New York's most trusted arms.
However, Canning is coming off his worst two starts if the season, one of them being against the Dodgers just over a week ago.
Canning is boasting a 5-2 record in 11 appearances for the Mets this season. He is tossing a 3.23 ERA in 53.0 innings to go along with a 1.40 WHIP.
His last appearance was against the Chicago White Sox a week ago, where he allowed five runs (three earned) and four walks in just 3.0 innings pitched. The effort gave Canning his second loss of the season and first since late March.
Five days prior, Canning was on the bump against the Dodgers in New York. He pitched two shutout innings before the ball got away from him in the third, allowing three earned runs and not making it out of the frame.
Canning finished that contest against the Dodgers pitching 2.2 innings, allowing four walks, one hit and three earned runs.
Before those last two starts, Canning flaunted a 2.47 ERA through nine games and had only pitched under 5.0 innings once all season, a four-inning outing against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5.
Mets fans have been singing Cannings praises lately, mostly because of his contract. With the early exit and apparent arm injury of Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes, New York fans are glad they took Canning, and aging pitcher in his own right, on a much smaller deal than that of Burnes.
Canning has even gotten some light buzz as a potential All-Star for the Mets. It will be hard for the for Bruin, though, as he is competing with a pitching room consisting of Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes and David Peterson, who are all having great years as well.
