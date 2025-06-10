Former Bruin Looks to Build off Dominant Outing vs Dodgers
Coming off a dominant outing against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers last week, UCLA alum Griffin Canning is taking the mound once again for the New York Mets on Wednesday.
Canning threw six shutout innings against the Dodgers and struck out seven en route to securing his sixth win of the season in 12 appearances. He allowed just three hits in 6.0 innings and 99 pitches, his second-highest mark of the season.
The Mets have the best record in the National League and Canning is a part of, arguably, the best starting rotation in the major leagues. Canning's 2.90 ERA is the third-lowest mark in New York's rotation of Tylor Megill (3.76), Clay Holmes (2.95), Canning (2.90), David Peterson (2.80) and Kodai Senga (1.59).
Canning takes the mound against the Washington Nationals Wednesday. He last faced them on April 28 and threw five shutout innings, allowing four hits and three walks, and striking out five batters on his was to his fourth win of the season, a 19-5 pummeling in Washington.
The Nationals are going into New York for the series. Canning has a 3.38 ERA in six home starts.
It may be a long shot, but like nearly every arm in New York's starting rotation, Canning is putting together a season worthy of All-Star consideration. Mets fans certainly think so, at least.
Canning spent two season with UCLA. In 2017, he was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings All-American second team selection, All-Pac-12 team selection, named to Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and the team leader in innings pitched, strikeouts and ERA, just to name a few of his accomplishments.
The then-junior started 17 games and boasted a 2.34 ERA and 7-4 record over 119.0 innings pitched. Canning was drafted by the Angels with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He finished his career with the Bruins sixth all-time in strikeouts with 301... after two seasons.
Though an All-Star nod may be far-fetched, it is undeniable to say that Canning is having one of the best pitching seasons in all of baseball, not just the NL.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on a former Bruin again.
Please let us know your thoughts on this story and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.