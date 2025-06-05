Former Bruin Shuts Out Dodgers, Continues All-Star Level Season
It had been a rough last two starts for New York Mets pitcher and former UCLA Bruin Griffin Canning before taking the mound against Shohei Ohtani and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Prior to giving up six earned runs over 5.2 innings in his last two starts, Canning was standing out in an already stellar Mets pitching rotation. How did the UCLA product respond? By having arguably the best outing of his season; six shutout innings and seven strikeouts en route to a 6-1 win over the World Series champs.
Canning allowed just three hits in 6.0 innings and threw 99 pitches, his second-highest mark of the season. One of his strikeouts included sitting down the reigning NL MVP, Ohtani, on a full count. Canning struck him out looking to close out the fifth inning. Ths win marks Canning's sixth win of the season in 12 appearances and lowered his ERA to a solid 2.90.
The two-year Bruin came into the matchup with a 5.2 record and 3.23 ERA in 11 appearances (53.0 innings). Canning joined the Mets on a one-year, $4.2 million prove-it deal after spending his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
It may be a long shot, but like nearly every arm in New York's starting rotation, Canning is putting together a season worthy of All-Star consideration. Mets fans certainly think so, at least.
Canning spent two season with UCLA. In 2017, he was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings All-American second team selection, All-Pac-12 team selection, named to Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and the team leader in innings pitched, strikeouts and ERA, just to name a few of his accomplishments.
The then-junior started 17 games and boasted a 2.34 ERA and 7-4 record over 119.0 innings pitched. Canning was drafted by the Angels with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He finished his career with the Bruins sixth all-time in strikeouts with 301... after two seasons.
Though an All-Star nod may be far-fetched, it is undeniable to say that Canning is having one of the best pitching seasons in all of baseball, not just the NL.
