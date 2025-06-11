UCLA Alum Endures Roughest Outing of Season
Former UCLA Bruin Griffin Canning entered the New York Mets' series against the Washington Nationals enjoying an All-Star caliber season, and on the heels of shutting out the defending World Series champs.
But the Nationals had his number Tuesday night. In his 13th start of the season, Canning gave up four earned runs over 5.1 innings, along with seven hits and two walks in 87 pitches. It would have been his third loss of the season, but the Mets powered back and won in the 10th inning off a Jeff McNeil single.
Enjoying an All-Star level season after changing coasts, the six-year pro followed up his best outing of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers with his worst on Tuesday.
Canning went into Tuesday night with 6-2 record and 2.90 ERA over 59.0 innings pitched. His matchup against the Dodgers was, quite frankly, the best appearance he'd had in a couple weeks.
It may be a long shot now more than ever, but like nearly every arm in New York's starting rotation, Canning is putting together a season worthy of All-Star consideration. Mets fans certainly think so, at least.
Canning spent two season with UCLA. In 2017, he was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings All-American second team selection, All-Pac-12 team selection, named to Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and the team leader in innings pitched, strikeouts and ERA, just to name a few of his accomplishments.
The then-junior started 17 games and boasted a 2.34 ERA and 7-4 record over 119.0 innings pitched. Canning was drafted by the Angels with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He finished his career with the Bruins sixth all-time in strikeouts with 301... after two seasons.
Though an All-Star nod may be far-fetched, it is undeniable to say that Canning is having one of the best pitching seasons in all of baseball, not just the NL.
