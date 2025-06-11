Date, Time Revealed for Bruins' Matchup vs Murray State
Westwood will be represented in Omaha for the first time since 2013 as the UCLA Bruins advanced to the Men's College World Series after sweeping UTSA in the Super Regional round.
Their first round opponent will be Murray State, which defeated Duke in three games at the Durham Super Regional and will be making its first CWS appearance in program history.
Per the UCLA Baseball X (formerly Twitter) account, the Bruins will take on the Racers on Saturday, June 14, at 11 a.m. PT televised nationally on ESPN.
The No. 15 seeded Bruins will represent the home team in the game.
The Bruins and Racers are joined in their four-team, double elimination bracket by No. 3 Arkansas and No. 6 LSU, which will be matching up on the other side of the bracket.
The winners and loser of each game will face off against each other on Monday, June 16, at 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. PT respectively.
The second bracket of the College World Series consists of No. 8 Oregon State, Louisville, No. 13 Coastal Carolina and Arizona. All eight teams going into Omaha will cut down to just two to compete in the national championship.
"This is surreal to me," UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky said following the win over UTSA. "It's just something that I've dreamed of as long as I could remember. Getting to go experience [the CWS] a couple years ago just added that much more fire to the dream.
"I haven't wrapped my head around it. It's something that I'm never going to forget. But, I mean, we're not done yet. We're going there to play our game of baseball and just take it other teams, so I'm looking forward to that."
This will be Cholowsky's first trip to Omaha and UCLA's sixth in program history. Bruins coach John Savage will be making his fourth CWS appearance in 21 seasons at the helm in Westwood.
"It wasn't our goal to just get to Omaha," Savage said. "We've talked a lot about going and playing well, taking our game to whoever we play. I'm really excited for the guys, excited for the alumni, the fans. I'm excited for everyone involved. At the end of the day, it's an appreciation on my behalf towards a lot of people."
UCLA will now be a sixth-time participant in the Omaha World Series. It has won once, when it last made an appearance in 2013.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another breaking news story again from us in 2025.
Please let us know your thoughts on the major win when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.