UCLA Bruins March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent and Path to Final Four

Here is everything Bruins fans need to know about UCLA’s tournament schedule, opponents and potential road to the Final Four.

The UCLA Bruins are officially headed to the NCAA Tournament , and their path to the Final Four is beginning to take shape. Entering March Madness as a No. 7 seed in the East Region, UCLA will face No. 10 UCF in the first round as Mick Cronin’s team looks to make another deep postseason run.

UCLA March Madness Schedule

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

First Round

Opponent: UCF

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: TBD

Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia

TV: TBD

Check back for more updates surrounding UCLA's trek to the Final Four

Potential Second Round

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

UCLA’s most likely second-round opponent would be No. 2 UConn. If an upset occurs, the Bruins could instead face No. 15 Furman. Obviously, UCLA’s easiest path would involve an upset in that matchup, but that scenario is unlikely given how strong UConn has been this season.

Still, UConn has shown vulnerability. In its final game before the bracket was announced, the Huskies lost by 20 points to St. John’s in the Big East final. UConn also has five ranked wins this season, showing just how dangerous the Huskies can be when playing at their best.

Likley Sweet 16 Matchups

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) chest dumps teammate Eric Dailey Jr. (3) after hitting a 3-point shot during the second} half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

If UCLA manages to defeat UConn, the Bruins would advance to the Sweet 16. Looking at the other side of the bracket, however, their path would likely remain difficult.

No. 6 Louisville and No. 3 Michigan State appear to be the favorites to reach the Sweet 16 from that portion of the bracket. Michigan State could be an especially interesting matchup given UCLA’s recent win over the Spartans in the Big Ten tournament .

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates team's win against the Michigan State Spartans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

That scenario would likely be UCLA’s preferred matchup, although Louisville would still present a challenging but manageable opponent.

On the other side of the East Region, No. 1 Duke appears to be a strong candidate to reach the Sweet 16 as well. The Blue Devils would likely need wins over Siena and Ohio State to set up a matchup against either No. 5 St. John’s or No. 4 Kansas. St. John’s currently appears to be the most likely opponent.

Potential Sweet 16 Matchups

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 St. John’s

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 3 Michigan State

Path to Final Four

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) reacts after dunking the ball on Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bruins face a very difficult path to the Final Four, but it is still possible if UCLA can get hot — something many teams throughout tournament history have managed to do. If UCLA is able to navigate the East Region, the Bruins could position themselves as serious contenders later in the tournament.

Round Opponent Location Round of 64 No. 10 UCF Philadelphia Round of 32 No. 2 UCONN Philadelphia Sweet 16 No. 3 Michigan State TBD Elite Eight No. 1 Duke TBD