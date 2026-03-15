UCLA Bruins March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent and Path to Final Four
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Here is everything Bruins fans need to know about UCLA’s tournament schedule, opponents and potential road to the Final Four.
The UCLA Bruins are officially headed to the NCAA Tournament, and their path to the Final Four is beginning to take shape. Entering March Madness as a No. 7 seed in the East Region, UCLA will face No. 10 UCF in the first round as Mick Cronin’s team looks to make another deep postseason run.
UCLA March Madness Schedule
First Round
Opponent: UCF
Date: Friday, March 20
Time: TBD
Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia
TV: TBD
Check back for more updates surrounding UCLA's trek to the Final Four
Potential Second Round
UCLA’s most likely second-round opponent would be No. 2 UConn. If an upset occurs, the Bruins could instead face No. 15 Furman. Obviously, UCLA’s easiest path would involve an upset in that matchup, but that scenario is unlikely given how strong UConn has been this season.
Still, UConn has shown vulnerability. In its final game before the bracket was announced, the Huskies lost by 20 points to St. John’s in the Big East final. UConn also has five ranked wins this season, showing just how dangerous the Huskies can be when playing at their best.
Likley Sweet 16 Matchups
If UCLA manages to defeat UConn, the Bruins would advance to the Sweet 16. Looking at the other side of the bracket, however, their path would likely remain difficult.
No. 6 Louisville and No. 3 Michigan State appear to be the favorites to reach the Sweet 16 from that portion of the bracket. Michigan State could be an especially interesting matchup given UCLA’s recent win over the Spartans in the Big Ten tournament.
That scenario would likely be UCLA’s preferred matchup, although Louisville would still present a challenging but manageable opponent.
On the other side of the East Region, No. 1 Duke appears to be a strong candidate to reach the Sweet 16 as well. The Blue Devils would likely need wins over Siena and Ohio State to set up a matchup against either No. 5 St. John’s or No. 4 Kansas. St. John’s currently appears to be the most likely opponent.
Potential Sweet 16 Matchups
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 St. John’s
No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 3 Michigan State
Path to Final Four
The Bruins face a very difficult path to the Final Four, but it is still possible if UCLA can get hot — something many teams throughout tournament history have managed to do. If UCLA is able to navigate the East Region, the Bruins could position themselves as serious contenders later in the tournament.
Round
Opponent
Location
Round of 64
No. 10 UCF
Philadelphia
Round of 32
No. 2 UCONN
Philadelphia
Sweet 16
No. 3 Michigan State
TBD
Elite Eight
No. 1 Duke
TBD
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.