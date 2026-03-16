UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: UCLA’s Tournament Path & Expectations

UCLA now has its seed in the March Madness bracket, and the result might come as a surprise to some.

In today’s episode, we will discuss UCLA’s floor, ceiling, and most realistic exit point in the tournament. While the No. 7 seed is respectable, it also places the Bruins in one of the toughest sections of the bracket. Still, UCLA has shown that it can compete with top teams if it plays to its strengths.

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The most realistic outcome for UCLA is somewhat underwhelming when everything is taken into account. The Bruins will first face UCF in the opening round. If they advance, they will most likely meet No. 2 UConn , which faces No. 15 Furman in the first round.

Anything can happen in March Madness , but UConn enters that matchup as a heavy favorite. As a result, the Huskies are the most likely opponent UCLA will see in the second round. On paper, that matchup favors UConn, but UCLA has a history of pulling off surprises when the stakes are high.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

UCLA’s ceiling, however, is much higher if it can get past UConn. If the Bruins manage to pull off that upset, they would face the winner of Louisville vs. Michigan State in the Sweet 16. Both teams are strong opponents, but the path becomes slightly more manageable compared to facing UConn.

Michigan State might be the matchup UCLA would prefer. The Bruins recently defeated the Spartans in the Big Ten tournament, and they did so despite dealing with injuries for much of the game. That familiarity and confidence could work in UCLA’s favor.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) passes the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If UCLA advances beyond that round, it would likely face Duke in the Elite Eight. The Blue Devils have been one of the most dominant teams in the country this season, meaning the Bruins could run into a very difficult matchup. Still, reaching the Elite Eight would be a significant accomplishment for a No. 7 seed.

UCLA’s floor, however, is a much less comfortable scenario. With Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau both recovering from injuries, there could be some early growing pains against UCF. If UCLA struggles to find its rhythm quickly, a first-round exit is not out of the question.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

UCF may not have the most impressive résumé in the tournament field, but the Knights do have a notable win over No. 11 Texas Tech. They have also played several close games against strong opponents, showing they are capable of competing with higher-seeded teams.

The bottom line is that UCLA must play to its strengths if it wants to survive this region. The second-round matchup with UConn looms large, and it could quickly end any hopes of a Cinderella run. If the Bruins can overcome that obstacle, however, their path suddenly becomes much more interesting.