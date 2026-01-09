UCLA Baseball Preseason Rank Revealed

UCLA Baseball is ranked No.5 in the Perfect Game USA preseason ranks.

The Bruins are set to have a great 2026 season after falling to Arkansas 7-3 in the elimination round after losing to the eventual College World Series champs, LSU , in the winner's bracket. This year, the Bruins look to win it all.

Full Rankings

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Cody Delvecchio (2) pitches against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

No. 1 LSU Tigers

No. 2 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 5 UCLA Bruins

No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 7 Oregon State Beavers

No. 8 Texas Longhorns

No. 9 Florida State Seminoles

No. 10 Auburn Tigers

No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs

No. 12 Florida Gators

No. 13 Oregon Ducks

No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers

No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 16 Louisville Cardinals

No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 20 Clemson Tigers

No. 21 UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

No. 22 NC State Wolfpack

No. 23 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

No. 24 Miami Hurricanes

No. 25 East Carolina Pirates

2026 Impact Players

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) throws to first base against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Roch Cholowsky was the engine of UCLA’s offense all season, hitting .353 with 23 home runs and 74 RBI across 66 games. His .480 on-base percentage and .710 slugging show a hitter who did damage without selling out at the plate.

Mulivai Levu put together one of the most complete offensive seasons on the roster, batting .320 while leading the team with 85 RBI. His production came through consistency rather than flash, finishing with a .522 slugging percentage while anchoring the middle of the order

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) catches for an out against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dean West set the tone at the top of the lineup, posting a .320 average while scoring 76 runs and reaching base at a .470 clip. His plate discipline stood out, drawing 49 walks and rarely giving away at-bats. West’s ability to manufacture offense made him one of UCLA’s most valuable everyday players.

Aidan Espinoza returns as a developmental piece who showed flashes in limited action, batting .286 with seven RBI in 2025. While the sample size was small, his approach suggests room for growth with increased opportunity. Espinoza is a name to watch if UCLA needs internal offensive upside in 2026.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play after getting Arkansas Razorbacks designated hitter Kuhio Aloy (25) out during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Bruins should be set to have a massive 2026 season. With key players returning and the great upside that players from last year offer the Bruins are a name to watch out for next season. However, the expectations are set high so hopefully they can live up to them.

