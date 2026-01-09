UCLA Baseball Preseason Rank Revealed
UCLA Baseball is ranked No.5 in the Perfect Game USA preseason ranks.
The Bruins are set to have a great 2026 season after falling to Arkansas 7-3 in the elimination round after losing to the eventual College World Series champs, LSU, in the winner's bracket. This year, the Bruins look to win it all.
Full Rankings
No. 1 LSU Tigers
No. 2 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers
No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 5 UCLA Bruins
No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 7 Oregon State Beavers
No. 8 Texas Longhorns
No. 9 Florida State Seminoles
No. 10 Auburn Tigers
No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs
No. 12 Florida Gators
No. 13 Oregon Ducks
No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers
No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 16 Louisville Cardinals
No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels
No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 20 Clemson Tigers
No. 21 UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
No. 22 NC State Wolfpack
No. 23 Southern Miss Golden Eagles
No. 24 Miami Hurricanes
No. 25 East Carolina Pirates
2026 Impact Players
Roch Cholowsky was the engine of UCLA’s offense all season, hitting .353 with 23 home runs and 74 RBI across 66 games. His .480 on-base percentage and .710 slugging show a hitter who did damage without selling out at the plate.
Mulivai Levu put together one of the most complete offensive seasons on the roster, batting .320 while leading the team with 85 RBI. His production came through consistency rather than flash, finishing with a .522 slugging percentage while anchoring the middle of the order
Dean West set the tone at the top of the lineup, posting a .320 average while scoring 76 runs and reaching base at a .470 clip. His plate discipline stood out, drawing 49 walks and rarely giving away at-bats. West’s ability to manufacture offense made him one of UCLA’s most valuable everyday players.
Aidan Espinoza returns as a developmental piece who showed flashes in limited action, batting .286 with seven RBI in 2025. While the sample size was small, his approach suggests room for growth with increased opportunity. Espinoza is a name to watch if UCLA needs internal offensive upside in 2026.
The Bruins should be set to have a massive 2026 season. With key players returning and the great upside that players from last year offer the Bruins are a name to watch out for next season. However, the expectations are set high so hopefully they can live up to them.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.